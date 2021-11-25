Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by President of Russian Academy of Sciences

11/25/2021 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev.

They noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation are successfully developing in a variety of fields, and praised the role of cooperation in the humanitarian area, including science, in the development of the bilateral ties. Highlighting rich history of the bilateral cooperation in this field, they stressed the importance of further strengthening this collaboration in modern times. It was noted that the visit of President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev will contribute to the discussion and expansion of relations in the field of scientific cooperation.

Alexander Sergeyev presented a memorial medal of the Russian Academy of Sciences to President Ilham Aliyev.

Disclaimer

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 17:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:34pTeck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory
AQ
12:34pBEST BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY APPLE WATCH DEALS 2021 : Apple Watch Series 7, 6, 5, SE & More Savings Ranked by Saver Trends
BU
12:34pBlack Friday Sally Beauty Deals (2021) Found by Saver Trends
BU
12:34p65 INCH SMART TV BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2021 : Top LG, TCL, Samsung & More Savings Rated by Save Bubble
BU
12:32pTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:31pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating The Merger
PR
12:31pMedia Advisory - Empire Company Limited Advisory of Q2 Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call
AQ
12:31pBlack Friday Shark IQ & ION Robot Vacuum Deals (2021) Listed by The Consumer Post
BU
12:30pNETFLIX : opens debate about the importance of Brazilian storytelling, with focus on development and new creators →
PU
12:30pT08 STP Auto-Confirmation-Rules
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1More Fed officials open to speeding up bond-buying taper, rates liftoff
2EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise on Wall Street Gains
3China criticizes U.S. for putting Chinese firms on trade blacklist
4Kuwait reaffirms support for OPEC+ agreement -state news agency
5ENEL : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS