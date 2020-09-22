Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Illinois Aging Services Providers Call on Senators to Fight for Older Americans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 10:31am EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An association representing more than 500 Illinois aging services providers today called on Congress to stand up for older Americans by demanding that a relief package not go forward without including real support for older Americans and their care providers, who have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a “skinny” coronavirus bill with little relief for older Americans after Labor Day, when the Senate returned. The House of Representatives passed a relief bill in May but the Senate has yet to act.

“We are depending on our own Senators to fight like older Illinoisans lives depend on it, because they do,” said Karen Messer, President CEO of LeadingAge Illinois. “Resources are still desperately needed for nursing homes and other aging services providers, and without them some providers will find it increasingly difficult to maintain operations.

“They need access to money to pay for PPE, testing, supplies, increased staffing and the other unexpected costs that providers have had to shoulder for months, and which will only grow,” Messer added, “The Senate can’t pass a bill that leaves older lives behind and think they have done their job.”

A Senate proposal floated in July offered only a fraction of the $100 billion needed to help aging services providers protect older adults, and no specific funds for aging services providers. It did nothing to address the needs of more than a million older adults in HUD federally-subsidized and privately-owned housing programs.

More than 8,457 people have died from the virus in Illinois and 4,515 have been in nursing homes. 

“This next package of legislation must put older adults and the providers who serve them at the front of the line, right alongside hospitals, for life-saving resources like PPE and testing,” said Messer, “and it must include funding and support for aging services providers risking their own lives to keep older adults safe.”

LeadingAge national previously wrote Congress urging Five Essential Actions as a framework for protecting older Americans from COVID-19:

  • Immediate access to ample and appropriate PPE for all providers who serve older Americans.
  • On-demand and fully funded access to accurate and rapid-results testing for care providers.
  • Funding and support for aging services providers across the continuum of care—in nursing homes, assisted living, affordable housing, hospice, or wherever they call home, some of which must be accomplished through an enhanced FMAP for the Medicaid program.
  • An extension of current telehealth flexibilities and reimbursement for home health agencies for telehealth services.
  • Recognition for the heroic frontline workers who are risking their own lives serving older people during this crisis.

“On behalf of older adults, their families and their care providers, we’re saying it's time for Congress to ensure that older adults and long term care are a priority focus of the coronavirus relief bill,” said Messer.

LeadingAge Illinois is one of the largest and most respected associations of providers serving older adults in Illinois. Committed to advancing excellence, we advocate for quality services, promote innovative practices, and foster collaboration. We serve the full spectrum of providers including home and community based services (HCBS), senior housing, life plan communities (LPC)/continuing care retirement communities (CCRC), assisted living, supportive living, and skilled nursing/rehabilitation centers.

To view this release in a media-rich format, go to: https://leadingageil.new-media-release.com/2020/covid-19-relief-package/

Contact:
Karen Messer
President & CEO
LeadingAge Illinois
630.325.6170
kmesser@leadingageil.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aMULTICONSULT : Share buy back
AQ
10:41aLUCKIN COFFEE : facing steep fine
AQ
10:41aAKASTOR ASA : NES Global Talent joins forces with Fircroft Group
AQ
10:41aNovacap Portfolio Company Nuvei Corporation Completes US$833 Million Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
PR
10:40aFrench foreign minister defends role in Tiffany/LVMH letter
RE
10:40aTHESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME : Press Release 22.09.2020 - Visit of a delegation of the Regulatory Authority for Ports at ThPA S.A.
PU
10:40aMAMMOTH RESOURCES : Provides Update On Exploration Activities At Its Tenoriba Gold Property, Announces Partner Centerra Gold Ceasing Exploration Activities In Mexico
PU
10:40aAKSA ENERJI URETIM : Appointment of Eurasia Power Plants Operation and Maintenance Director
PU
10:40aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG® appoints David Oppenheim as Senior Vice President, Analytics & Insights
PU
10:40aUS Eagle Awards $10,000 to Help Keep Kids Safe in the Classroom
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. : Investors brace for months of big market swings as virus, political worries loo..
4GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low
5TEMENOS GROUP : TEMENOS : BlueShore Extends Partnership with Temenos and Completes Successful Implementation d..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group