By Paulo Trevisani

The state of Illinois plans to issue $494 million in social municipal bonds to finance mortgage loans for low and moderate income families.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority will issue $327.3 million in taxable Series 2024 F bonds, $66.7 million in Series 2024 E tax-exempt bonds, $66.7 million in Series 2024 G taxable bonds, and $33.3 million tax-exempt bonds in Series 2024 H.

The proceeds will finance qualifying mortgages through the purchase of mortgage-backed securities. They will also refund some of the authority's outstanding bonds, among other financial purposes, according to roadshow material published on MuniOS on Tuesday.

Maturities on the bonds range from 2025 to 2055.

The 2024E and 2024F bonds will have fixed coupons, while the 2024G and 2024H will carry variable rates. The rates weren't yet available.

The bonds are secured by mortgage and MBS payments and by interest earnings, and are not guaranteed by the state of Illinois.

The issuer said it expects Moody's Investors Service to assign a Aaa rating to the Series 2024E and Series 2024F bonds, while the ratings for the 2024G and 2024H bonds weren't available.

Raymond James and BofA Securities are lead underwriters.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-24-24 1354ET