Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Illinois Utilities Opening Doors to Opportunities for Diverse Suppliers

02/25/2021 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Diverse supply chain spending up 100 percent in five years

Charter members of the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council (IUBDC) spent a combined total of $1.8 billion on goods and services provided by minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses in 2019, a 100 percent increase since the coalition was formed in 2015.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006212/en/

A technician assembles energy efficiency equipment for ComEd at The Will Group's new 60,000-square-foot facility on Chicago's West Side, where it will provide more than 100 jobs. (Photo: Business Wire)

A technician assembles energy efficiency equipment for ComEd at The Will Group's new 60,000-square-foot facility on Chicago's West Side, where it will provide more than 100 jobs. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Diverse suppliers are playing a major role in the efforts of Illinois utilities to modernize energy infrastructure and support the transition to clean energy, drive continuous improvement and meet the evolving needs of customers,” said Joe Dominguez, CEO of ComEd and 2021 Chairman of the IUBDC Board of Directors. “Investing in a diverse supply chain also helps us lift up communities in need, which is more important than ever. Many of the equity issues that we face today can be traced back to the lack of jobs and economic opportunities and that’s an area where Illinois utilities are committed to making a positive impact.”

ComEd, along with Ameren Illinois, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas, Nicor Gas, and Illinois American Water formed IUBDC to increase business opportunities for diverse companies through closer collaboration, technical development, and sharing of best practices. Since 2014, all electric, gas and water companies under the jurisdiction of the Illinois Commerce Commission with at least 100,000 customers report annually in April on their procurement goals and actual spending with diverse suppliers. Final tallies could top $2 billion for 2020, according to Charles Matthews, president and CEO, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas, who passed the IUBDC chairman’s gavel to Dominguez in December.

“Our passion for diversity is exemplified not only by our supply chain and our own work forces, but by the formation of the IUBDC,” said Matthews. “We launched this organization not because of a statutory requirement, but because we saw an opportunity to join forces and engage in a systematic effort to expand the opportunities for diverse companies to succeed for the long haul.”

The Will Group, a Chicago-based electrical equipment company established in 1986 by entrepreneur Stephen L. Davis, chairman, works with multiple utilities and is seeing doors open to new business since becoming involved with the IUBDC. The company is playing a key role in ComEd’s deployment of voltage optimization (VO), an energy efficiency solution that controls and lowers the voltage delivered to electric utility customers, reducing energy costs and lowering carbon emissions. The Will Group recently opened a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side, where the company will provide 100 jobs. Josh Davis, president of The Will Group, is a recipient of the IUBDC scholarship to attend the Advanced Management Education Program at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, in partnership with the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

Accelerated growth in Illinois utility company spending with diverse suppliers began with the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act (EIMA) or “Smart Grid Bill” enacted in 2011, and the Natural Gas Consumer, Safety & Reliability Act of 2013. These initiatives created unprecedented opportunities for more diverse suppliers to support utility efforts by implementing massive upgrades to aging energy infrastructure and installing new technologies and equipment to improve reliability and service.

For more information about the IUBDC, visit iubdc.com.

About the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council

The Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council (IUBDC) members include Ameren Illinois, ComEd, Illinois American Water, Nicor Gas, North Shore Gas and Peoples Gas. The mission of the IUBDC is to serve the Illinois utilities as a forum for best practice sharing and information exchange with the focus on advancing the growth and utilization of utility-based diverse businesses in the state of Illinois.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:27pMARIN SOFTWARE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pPARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pVICOR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pWORKDAY : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:27pSCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pNORTHERN GENESIS ACQUISITION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pRobinhood added 6 million crypto users in last two months
RE
04:26pDell beats revenue estimates on buoyant demand for desktops, notebooks
RE
04:26pALCOA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:26pSLM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : TESLA TEMPORARILY HALTS PRODUCTION AT MODEL 3 LINE IN CALIFORNIA: Bloomberg Ne..
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : says back on the road to profitability af..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ