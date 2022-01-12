Illinois court vacates approval of Dakota Access pipeline capacity expansion

Jan 12 (Reuters) - An Illinois appellate court on Wednesday vacated approval given by the Illinois Commerce Commission to allow the expansion of the Dakota Access oil pipeline capacity to 1.1 million barrels per day.

Energy Transfer and Dakota Access LLC had petitioned the commission for permission to add more pumping stations to the Illinois pipeline.

The case has been remanded to the commission for further proceedings, the court said. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Leslie Adler)