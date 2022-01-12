Illinois court vacates approval of Dakota Access pipeline capacity expansion
01/12/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Jan 12 (Reuters) - An Illinois appellate court on Wednesday
vacated approval given by the Illinois Commerce Commission to
allow the expansion of the Dakota Access oil pipeline capacity
to 1.1 million barrels per day.
Energy Transfer and Dakota Access LLC had petitioned the
commission for permission to add more pumping stations to the
Illinois pipeline.
The case has been remanded to the commission for further
proceedings, the court said.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Leslie Adler)