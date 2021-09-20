Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Illumina expects EU order to keep Grail a separate company

09/20/2021 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A building on the campus at the world headquarters of Illumina is shown in San Diego

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Illumina Inc expects an EU order to keep recently acquired Grail Inc as a separate company, the U.S. life sciences company said on Monday, hours after EU antitrust regulators warned of interim measures for closing the deal before their approval.

The company is likely to face other measures on top of the hold separate order, however, with the EU competition enforcer sending a warning to other companies.

Illumina finalised the Grail takeover last month and said it would hold the company separate while waiting for a European Commission decision on the deal, defying EU merger rules against gun-jumping.

Previous instances of gun-jumping have resulted in companies being hit with million-euro fines. Sanctions can be as much as 10% of a company's global turnover.

"We had anticipated that the Commission would seek to impose a hold separate order, and this is the reason why it has already voluntarily agreed to such an arrangement; their proposals are based on Illumina's voluntary undertakings," Illumina said in a statement.

It said it would discuss certain changes suggested by the EU in the coming days.

The EU competition enforcer earlier on Monday said it had sent a statement of objections or charge sheet to the companies, setting out the interim measures it plans to take. It did not provide details.

Under EU merger rules, the competition watchdog can order companies to unwind their deals or sell off shares or assets acquired for violations.

Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager underlined the seriousness of Illumina's actions, saying it was the first time companies had openly implemented a deal while regulators were still investigating.

"The standstill obligation is a cornerstone of our ex-ante merger control regime which aims at preventing harmful effects to competition while our review is ongoing," she said in a statement.

The Commission said the interim measures aim to restore and maintain effective competition pending a final decision on the deal.

The Commission will make a final decision on the measures after receiving the companies' response.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in BrusselsEditing by Jan Harvey and Matthew Lewis)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pU.S. securities regulator probes Activision over workplace practices - WSJ
RE
03:49pEcuador seeks $1.9 billion in private power generation investment
RE
03:49pU.S. Democrats set showdown with Republicans on federal debt limit
RE
03:41pAnother weak U.S. jobs report may be ahead, JPM data suggests
RE
03:36pMagnesium maelstrom throws up another roadblock for automakers
RE
03:35pStates rally around proposed U.S. laws to rein in Big Tech
RE
03:32pNorth Carolina Couple Convicted in Employment and Income Tax Scheme
PU
03:32pCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS : Bahamas government treasury bill term sheet
PU
03:30pOil falls 2% on risk aversion, dollar strength
RE
03:27pS&P 500 down more than 2% as growth worries rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
2Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cas..
3Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff ..
4Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..

HOT NEWS