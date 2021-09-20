Log in
Illumio Wins SBIR Phase II Award to Accelerate U.S. Department of the Air Force Adoption of Zero Trust Strategy

09/20/2021 | 09:04am EDT
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc., the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust segmentation, today announced it has been selected for an AFWERX Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract award by the U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), following a Phase I award. The new award will further adoption of Illumio CoreTM and provides the visibility, attack containment and segmentation needed to accelerate Zero Trust initiatives and secure important digital assets in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

"With ransomware and advanced attacks on the rise, agencies and commands are turning to a Zero Trust model to reduce risk and improve cyber resilience, and micro-segmentation is a key pillar of a successful Zero Trust architecture,” said Mark Sincevich, federal director and SBIR lead at Illumio. “Now, Illumio can better support customers with risk-based visibility and micro-segmentation to ultimately help the Department of the Air Force further their Zero Trust initiative and meet the goals laid out by the Secretary of the Air Force and the recent Executive Order on cybersecurity. Illumio is proud to be part of our nation’s cyber defense strategy, and we look forward to expanding the value we can deliver to the Department of the Air Force.”

With Illumio Core’s vulnerability mapping, automated security policy creation and enforcement, Department of the Air Force customers can implement Zero Trust segmentation to stop attacks from being able to spread throughout an agency's or command’s network. Security teams can easily see their risk on a map that pinpoints applications whose workloads are creating unnecessary risk and block common pathways which are used by ransomware and other cyberattacks to spread. By stopping attacks from moving throughout an agency or command, customers can drastically limit the impact of these attacks so they can continue to accomplish their missions.

You can visit Illumio at the Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference September 20-22 at booth # 1639, and you can learn more about the benefits of Illumio in the Federal Government here: https://www.illumio.com/federal.

About Illumio

Illumio, the pioneer and market leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, stops breaches from becoming cyber disasters. Illumio Core and Illumio Edge automate policy enforcement to stop cyberattacks and ransomware from spreading across applications, containers, clouds, data centers, and endpoints. By combining intelligent visibility to detect threats with security enforcement achieved in minutes, Illumio enables the world’s leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.

Contact Information

Holly Pyper

comms-team@illumio.com

669.800.5000


HOT NEWS