Illustrative Mathematics : Is Named a Finalist in the 2021 EdTech Awards for Math Curriculum and Professional Learning

04/19/2021 | 07:01am EDT
The 2021 EdTech Awards has selected Illustrative Mathematics (IM) as a finalist for two EdTech Cool Tool Awards and one EdTech Trendsetter Award. Celebrating its 11th year, the U.S.-based awards program is the largest recognition program in all of education technology.

IM 6–12 Math certified by Illustrative Mathematics is a finalist in both the math solution category and the product or service setting a trend category. IM 6–12 Math is a problem-based core curriculum that is designed to address content and practice standards to foster learning for all. IM helps teachers catalyze mathematical proficiency with an engaging and inclusive approach that lifts students up to the skills, understandings, and practices that will stay with them for a lifetime.

IM Certified Professional Learning, which is deeply integrated with the IM 6–12 Math curriculum, is a finalist in the professional development learning solution category. The professional learning was developed and is continuously refined by the curriculum authors, who work hand-in-hand with IM Certified Facilitators to create high-quality learning experiences for mathematics educators.

“We’re honored to be named finalists for the EdTech Cool Tool and Trendsetter awards for the IM 6–12 Math curriculum and professional learning certified by Illustrative Mathematics. The IM Certified designation guarantees the curriculum is authored, reviewed, and updated by IM, and has the rigor, structure, and coherence as developed by the IM authors,” said Kristin Umland, president and co-founder of IM. “It also guarantees that the professional learning provides high-quality, impactful experiences based on the authors’ intent.”

The EdTech Awards recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech’s best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K–12, higher education, and skills and workforce sectors.

About Illustrative Mathematics

Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We provide access to high-quality instructional materials, professional learning, and a community to support all students’ mathematical growth. Learn more at IllustrativeMathematics.org.


© Business Wire 2021
