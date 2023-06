Images show big blaze on Philippine passenger ferry

Today at 03:27 am Share

STORY: A coast guard vessel was deployed to extinguish the flames and rescue people onboard. Visuals from the Philippine Coast Guard showed parts of the ferry engulfed in flames, while its personnel tried to hose down the flames.

All 120 people on board were accounted for, coast guard officials said. The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, has a poor record for maritime safety, with vessels often overcrowded and many ageing ships still in use. In March, 29 people were killed after a passenger ferry caught fire in the seas off the southern province of Basilan.