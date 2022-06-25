Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Images show motionless, bleeding migrants at Melilla border

06/25/2022 | 09:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: African migrants sit on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla

RABAT (Reuters) -Dozens of people were pictured lying by a Moroccan border fence, some bleeding and many apparently lifeless, in video purporting to show the aftermath of a mass crossing of migrants into a Spanish enclave on Friday in which at least 18 died.

Moroccan authorities said the disaster occurred after migrants attempted to storm a fence into the Melilla enclave, with some dying in a crush after what authorities called a stampede, and others falling from a fence. [nL1N2YB0KQ

The footage was posted on Facebook by the local branch of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) which works with migrants, including near Melilla. The AMDH branch head near Melilla, Omar Naji, told Reuters that the videos had been taken by the association's members and sympathisers.

Early on Friday morning some 2,000 migrants tried to storm the enclave fence into the Spanish territory sparking two hours of violent clashes with Moroccan and Spanish security forces, Rabat and Madrid said. About 100 people managed to cross.

Images posted by AMDH showed a dense concentration of people lying at an enclosed corner where two high metal fences meet at what appeared to be a frontier gateway.

Morocco said 18 people had died. AMDH said the death toll was 29. Spain said none had died on its side of the border. Moroccan and Spanish authorities said migrants had attacked border guards with weapons when trying to storm the fence.

Reuters has not been able to speak to any of the migrants who tried to cross.

Spain's North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla have become a magnet for mostly sub-Saharan African migrants trying to reach European soil.

The latest incursion comes just months after Spain changed its stance on Western Sahara to move closer to Morocco's position, ending a year-long row linked to the disputed territory and securing an agreement to strengthen cooperation on border control.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday blamed "mafia" people traffickers for the violent and fatal border incursion in which scores of Spanish and Moroccan officers were also injured.

"It was an attack on the territorial integrity of our country," Sanchez told a news conference in Madrid.

CLASHES

One video clip posted by AMDH showed a large number of African migrants lying closely piled together, their bodies overlapping, many motionless and a few making feeble gestures, with Moroccan security forces standing over them in riot gear.

The same clip showed security forces pulling two bleeding and dazed-looking migrants past those lying on the ground. Another clip showed a Moroccan security officer striking one of several migrants lying prone next to a metal fence.

Sanchez paid tribute on Friday to officers on both sides of the border for fighting off "a well-organised, violent assault".

"The tactics of migrants (trying to get into Melilla) have changed. Before the used to spread along the whole length of the fence. Now they concentrate on the part where they think it is weakest," a Spanish police source said.

The source said the group of migrants who tried to storm the border had attacked frontier guards with sticks, knives and acid. "They all try to cross at the same time," the source said.

Eduardo de Castro, president of the regional government in Melilla, told RTVE television on Saturday: "This was a very violent assault but you have to weigh up the proportionality of (the reaction) by Morocco."

Images posted on social media by Spain's Guardia Civil officers' union - whose veracity Reuters was unable to verify - showed a large column of mostly young male migrants streaming through streets near the border.

Some appeared to be carrying sticks and throwing projectiles as puffs of smoke marked the air around them.

Authorities in Morocco said 140 members of its security forces were also injured, five seriously, though none had died.

A spokesman for the Spanish government in Melilla said no one had died on the Spanish side of the border, where 57 migrants and 49 police officers were injured.

"This is the most serious incident (on the border between Spain and Morocco) since 2014 when 15 people died," said Esteban Beltran, director of Amnesty International in Spain.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi and Graham Keeley; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by John Stonestreet and David Clarke)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38aFans thrilled as long and winding road leads McCartney to Glastonbury
RE
10:24aPfizer/BioNTech say Omicron-based COVID shots improve response vs that variant
RE
10:07aSpain approves $9.5 billion aid package for vulnerable families
RE
09:58aTurkey re-evaluating death penalty after Erdogan's wildfires comment - minister
RE
09:54aU.S. court upholds Arizona land swap deal for Rio Tinto copper mine
RE
09:30aChina proposes rules to regulate private pension investment via mutual funds
RE
09:29aTaliban appeal for more aid after deadly Afghanistan earthquake
RE
09:27aImages show motionless, bleeding migrants at Melilla border
RE
09:26aIran-U.S. nuclear talks to resume 'in the coming days', Tehran and EU say
RE
09:03aImages show motionless, bleeding migrants at Melilla border
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Promising hep B data helps GSK inch closer to functional cure
2Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee June 24, 2022
3Dutch natural gas storage facilities 50% filled for winter
4MORTAR LANDED ON GRASS FIELD NEXT TO DANA GAS’S KHOR MOR IN IRA…
5Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt

HOT NEWS