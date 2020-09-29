Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Imagine Health : Partners with Tenet Healthcare to Lower Cost of Healthcare for South Florida Employers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 08:11am EDT

Imagine Health and Tenet Healthcare have partnered to expand access to a new type of health plan throughout South Florida. Through direct contracting and built-in price protection, the Imagine Health plan will cut costs and provide direct access to high-quality care for self-insured employers and employees in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties.

Through the relationship, self-funded employers and their employees can save as much as 20% on healthcare costs while gaining direct access to Tenet Healthcare’s 10 hospitals, including Palm Beach Children’s Hospital and two Level-1 trauma centers; eight ambulatory surgical centers; 20 urgent cares; and hundreds of primary care physicians and specialists throughout the region. An experienced Imagine Health member advocacy team will provide care navigation services, ensuring members get the most out of their health plan.

“In Florida, health insurance premiums rose 60% over the past 10 years, continuing a decades-long ballooning of healthcare costs nationwide,” said Chris Cigarran, CEO at Imagine Health. “The need for health systems to work hand in hand with employers to improve cost and access to coverage has become even more apparent over the last few months. Tenet Healthcare is leading this important charge in South Florida and, through this partnership, is deepening its community relationships to get people the care they need at a fair and affordable price.”

Tenet Healthcare is the largest health system in South Florida. This partnership seeks to replicate the benefits the health system and its patients have experienced in Texas, where it has been an Imagine Health partner for more than five years.

Imagine Health currently partners with health systems in 12 major metropolitan areas across the country, providing employers and their employees in each region access to high-quality care at favorable contracted rates. This is Imagine Health’s second partnership in Florida. The company entered the state in October 2019 through a partnership with Orlando Health.

For more information on Imagine Health, visit www.imaginehealth.com.

About Imagine Health

Imagine Health offers self-funded employers an alternative to traditional healthcare plans. Through partnerships with high-quality health systems, built-in cost controls and advanced member advocacy services, Imagine Health delivers immediate and long-term savings, lowering an organization’s healthcare spend up to 30% in the first year. www.imaginehealth.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:32aVERU : Completes Enrollment of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of VERU-111, Novel Oral Drug for Metastatic Prostate Cancer
AQ
08:32aMEDIXALL : Gives Uninsured and Underinsured Users a New Way to Access Care Virtually Through Health Karma
AQ
08:32aMYOVANT SCIENCES : Announces Results of Additional Secondary Endpoint of Castration Resistance-Free Survival from Phase 3 HERO Study of Relugolix in Advanced Prostate Cancer
AQ
08:32aAPPSWARM : Announces Video Conferencing API for SwarmConnect™
AQ
08:32aGENASYS INC : . Receives Second Multi-Year Contract to Power Delivery of Emergency Alerts in Australia
AQ
08:32aPRUDENTIAL BANCORP : Announces Updated Loan Deferral Information
AQ
08:32aGLOBAL BOATWORKS : AEO & R3 Score Expand Entrepreneurship Program for Returning Citizens
AQ
08:32aADVAXIS : Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan
AQ
08:32aA I S RESOURCES : Provides an Update on Its Advanced Kingston Gold Project Located Adjacent to Navarre Minerals in Victoria's Golden Triangle in Australia
AQ
08:32aTEUTON RESOURCES : High Gold Assays up to 475 g/t Indicated in Lord Nelson Exploration; Further Delineation of the Silver-Gold zones in the Del Norte Drilling
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
2WALMART IN TALKS FOR UP TO $25 BILLION INVESTMENT IN TATA'S 'SUPER APP': Mint
3GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
4NOVACYT : NOVACYT S.A.: New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group