ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) and Interactive Marketing Promotions to Deliver Augmented Reality Engagements to US Automobile Event Marketplace

Three-year $150,000 SDK licensing and revenue sharing agreement executed.

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE:IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR") and Interactive Marketing Promotions ("IMP), are excited to announce the execution of a three-year $150,000 SDK licensing plus revenue sharing agreement to deliver Augmented Reality ("AR") immersive experiences integrated with the new IMP Event App (www.touchaprize.com). In 2019, IMP successfully delivered an AR Scavenger Hunt for the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show presented by Adamm. IMP recent Auto Show clients include: Greater Milwaukee, Alabama, St. Louis, Hawaii International, Sacramento, Orlando, Tampa and other Motor Trend shows.

Using ImagineAR's licensed AR SDK and cloud-based studio suite, IMP will be delivering immersive AR engagements for manufacturers to consumers attending online virtual and near future in-person automobile shows throughout North America. In addition to on-site and virtual AR Scavenger Hunts, AR will be used to place leading product experts from automobile manufacturers virtually 'on location' with the consumer to provide new model information as either an avatar or hologram.

"ImagineAR continues to be the global leader in delivering dynamic mobile augmented reality engagements. By integrating the ImagineAR platform with our IMP app, we are providing automobile shows the most advanced interactive consumer attendee engagement solution and data capture tool," said Bob Kames, CEO IMP.

"We have successfully worked with IMP prior to the onset of the pandemic," says Alen Paul Silverrstieen, Founder and CEO of ImagineAR. "Our partnership will be focused on the automobile event marketplace as well as synergistic opportunities in North America. Additionally, IMP is also an authorized ImagineAR reseller for the SDK and White-Label products."

About IMP Touch-A-Prize

Interactive Marketing Promotions, LLC ("IMP") has developed a new mobile APP for the auto show industry that is truly COVID friendly launching in 2021. Completely contactless, from digital ticketing, two-way instant lead generation and now product infomercials done via Augmented Reality. These promotional games make marketing efforts more effective, measurable, and compelling to the consumer. IMP develops customized smart phone, tablet, kiosk, online, scoreboard and location-based games using the Touch A Prize platform a process patent pending proprietary digital marketing & promotions engine. (TAP) These tools engage consumers, giving them a chance to win insured prize money (up to $1 million) and other prizes, at any consumer driven events. https://www.touchaprize.com/

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for desktops that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode SDK.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imaginear-otcqb-ipnff-and-interactive-marketing-promotions-to-deliver-augmented-reality-engagements-to-us-automobile-event-marketplace-301216843.html

SOURCE ImagineAR