ImagineAR : Signs Two-Year Agreement with Valencia C.F. Of LaLiga To Provide Interactive Augmented Reality Experiences for Almost 7 Million Fans Around The World

Valencia C.F. Become First LaLiga Team to Leverage Augmented Reality for Fan Activation & Engagement

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to instantly create their own AR mobile campaigns, is pleased to announce the signing of a two year partnership agreement with Valencia C.F., one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world and the winner of six LaLiga titles, to provide its Augmented Reality Platform for fan activation and engagement. This historic agreement makes Valencia C.F. the first LaLiga team to incorporate Augmented Reality for fan activation and engagement.

VALENCIA CLUB DE FUTBOL - WORLD RENOWNED CHAMPION FOR 101 YEARS

Valencia C.F., founded in 1919, is a Spanish professional football club which is one of the most supported football clubs in Spain and one of the biggest clubs in the world in terms of number of associates, including close to 7 million fans on social networks and across five continents.

They play in LaLiga, the top professional football division in Spain and have played in the top league in Europe in 3 of the past 6 editions.

Valencia C.F. President Anil Murthy stated "With this unique season being played so far behind closed doors and without our fans, ImagineAR will allow us to keep our personal connection to them as strong as ever, thanks to their amazing mobile augmented reality. The resulting immersive experiences will create fun, energy and excitement that can be shared with other fans on all social media platforms. We are happy to be the first LaLiga team to integrate ImagineAR into our digital communications platform.

Valencia C.F. Chief Digital Innovation Officer Franco Segarra stated "Over the last three years, Valencia C.F. has been working extensively on digital innovation in order to get closer to our fans and introduce unique experiences to the world of football. The recent launch of our 'VCF Innovation Hub" demonstrates our commitment to adapting the newest and best of breed technologies to make our club stronger. We are excited to bring ImagineAR into our Hub as our Augmented Reality partner over the next 2 years and I look forward to delivering incredible fan engagement with them."

VALENCIA C.F. GLOBAL REACH WILL CREATE INTERNATIONAL SOCCER VISIBILITY AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR IMAGINEAR

As part of the Agreement, ImagineAR will provide Valencia C.F. with with the IOS and Android SDK that fully integrates into their Mobile app. The ImagineAR SDK will provide Valencia with a back-office reporting tool for the club to generate valuable marketing intelligence and insights.

In addition to financial benefits of the Agreement, ImagineAR will receive significant exposure via the promotion and branding of of ImagineAR as follows:

Becoming an "Innovation Partner of Valencia C.F." and member of the "VCF Innovation Hub".

Our brand will be included in all official Valencia C.F communications in the "Innovation Partner" category.

Branding on U-Television system (LED system) for all LaLiga and Copa S.M. el Rey matches played in Valencia C.F's Mestalla Stadium.

Branding in the internal TV broadcasts of Mestalla TV, at Mestalla Stadium, during each match of the National League Championships and S.M. del Rey Cup, as well as, friendly matches and institutional acts celebrated in the Mestalla Stadium, excluding finals, throughout the soccer season.

Branding on the official website of the club in the section dedicated to the "VCF Innovation Hub"

Branding within the social networks, newsletters and videos of the "VCF Innovation Hub"

One ImagineAR event in the facilities of the VIP Box at Mestalla Stadium.

Given the fact Valencia C.F is one of the most supported football clubs in Spain and one of the biggest clubs in the world in terms of number of associates, including close to 7 million fans around the world, the Company expects to enjoy an incredible level of visibility and success within the Valencia C.F Mobile app and social media properties, creating a high level of recognition from fans and teams across LaLiga and all major soccer leagues around the world.

As the first LaLiga club to partner with ImagineAR, the Company believes there is a significant opportunity to expand its offering to further clubs in an effort to reach over 1.3 billion collective followers of LaLiga players, 480 million collective followers of LaLiga clubs and 82 million followers of LaLiga itself across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram channels.

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, stated "We are truly honored to be working with the legendary Valencia Club de Fútbol by delivering unmatched AR experiences to their massive global fan base. Their VCF Innovation HUB positions Valencia C.F as an international technology hub and we are very proud to be part of this great initiative by playing a critical role in connecting their players and fans in a historic period of time that forces them to be apart. The connections and immersive experiences made through the ImagineAR platform will be groundbreaking, making us very optimistic that this partnership will grow enormously in the next two years."

Silverrstieen added "With respect to our Company, this is a major milestone that cannot be overstated. Valencia C.F is not only our first LaLiga partner, they are also our first professional sports team partner outside of the United States and opens the door to further global expansion at the highest level of sports. Our shareholders can take great pride in this achievement."

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for desktops that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR.com mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode SDK.

