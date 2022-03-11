Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Immediate ceasefire needed in Ukraine, Finnish president tells Putin

03/11/2022 | 09:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: COP26 in Glasgow

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's president urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin during an hour-long telephone call on Friday to establish an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and to allow the evacuation of civilians via humanitarian corridors.

Finland, which is not a member of NATO, shares a long land border with Russia and has long sought to maintain good working relations with its powerful neighbour. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted public debate in Finland on whether to join the U.S.-led NATO alliance.

"President (Sauli) Niinisto emphasised the need to establish an immediate ceasefire and ensure the safe evacuation of civilians along humanitarian corridors," the president's office said in a statement.

Attempts to establish local ceasefires, most notably in the port city of Mariupol, have mostly failed so far.

In his call, Niinisto also discussed with Putin the need to ensure the safety of Ukraine's nuclear power plants and he told the Russian president that the worsening human suffering is strongly impacting Western views of Russia.

Niinisto earlier on Friday also spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and later tweeted that he was "doing my best for peace".

The Finnish leader "reiterated President Zelenskiy's readiness to speak directly with President Putin", the presidency statement said.

Niinisto said on Thursday he had received several requests, including from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, to speak directly to Putin.

Moscow describes its actions in Ukraine as a special operation to disarm its neighbour and unseat leaders it calls neo-Nazis. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext to invade a country of 44 million people.

On Friday Russian forces bearing down on Kyiv were regrouping northwest of the Ukrainian capital, satellite pictures showed, in what Britain said could be preparation for an assault on the city within days.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Gareth Jones)

By Essi Lehto


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
SAFE S.A. 2.50% 0.123 Real-time Quote.-52.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -9.31% 117.397 Delayed Quote.78.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:57aUkraine says Russia fired at Belarus from Ukrainian airspace to drag it into war
RE
09:54aBAERBOCK : Germany wants Serbia to become fully fledged EU member
RE
09:53aHow much extra oil could OPEC+ pump to cool prices?
RE
09:53aBrazil central bank announces tougher rules for fintechs
RE
09:53aHope and uncertainty as Chile shifts left under Boric
RE
09:53aEastern Europe's aid effort under strain as Ukraine refugees keep arriving
RE
09:51aTurkey moving Kyiv embassy to Chernivtsi - state media
RE
09:50aDefence firms ramp up pitch to exit sustainability wilderness
RE
09:49aTop shareholder in Germany's RWE rejects brown coal spin-off call
RE
09:48aRussia's Putin shows no sign of engaging in diplomacy -U.S.'s Harris
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..
3Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
4Wall St opens higher at end of choppy week on Ukraine talks hope
5Stocks rally after Putin says some progress in Ukraine talks

HOT NEWS