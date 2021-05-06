Immedis : Ranked a Leader for the Second Consecutive Time in NelsonHall's NEAT Evaluation of Payroll Services

Significant advancement in “ability to meet future client requirements” demonstrates Immedis’ strengths in payroll technology innovation.

Immedis, the leader in consolidated global payroll solutions, today announced NelsonHall ranked the Immedis Platform a Leader in the Payroll Services 2021 NEAT evaluation. The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of vendors offering next generation payroll services.

NelsonHall noted Immedis’ strong commitment and supporting investments in global payroll automation and innovation, including perpetual validation. Immedis Perpetual Validation is an industry-first innovation that provides systems intelligence that is continuously checking and subsequently validating the quality and completeness of data in the Immedis Platform. This provides payroll teams the opportunity to identify and resolve data issues in advance of payroll cycles, ensuring accurate and timely payroll delivery to employees.

“The Immedis Platform provides a strong set of digital enablers that consolidate and transform payroll globally,” said Pete Tiliakos, HR Technology & Services Research Director at NelsonHall.

The NEAT evaluation also noted the strengths of the Immedis Platform in deep automation, predictive and prescriptive analytic insights, and real-time integrations. Strategic partnerships and certified integrations with leading HCM platforms were also called out as strengths.

“Immedis’ investments and development of its technology have advanced its capability to meet the requirements of complex, global organizations,” continued Tiliakos. “With the appetite increasing for technology-enabled managed services that can modernize and consolidate payroll globally to a single provider, Immedis' offering is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory.”

Case in point can be found in Columbia ICAP, a global leader in public health based at Columbia University with operations in more than 30 countries. ICAP consolidated 26 payroll processing systems to a single system, using the Immedis Platform to deliver payments to its employees across the globe. “By consolidating payroll operations and automating the reporting process, Columbia ICAP’s payroll department is more efficient and effective,” said Michael Miller, CFO, Columbia ICAP.

Immedis completed Q1 2021 with robust growth momentum and innovative product launches, including Employee Self Service functionality for global payroll and Immedis CSI, an industry-first database of country specific information. Q2 began with a major Immedis Platform release delivering an enhanced user experience, global treasury automation and automated statutory update features to simplify and accelerate global payroll processes.

“Recognition as a Leader by NelsonHall is an honor for the Immedis team,” said Ruairi Kelleher, CEO of Immedis. “We’re thrilled to bring this great news to the Immedis community of partners and customers, on top of a great Q1 this year and powerful momentum taking us into Q2. It’s a validation of the relentless commitment Immedis makes every day to deliver best-in-class global payroll solutions to our customers while constantly investing in innovation to ensure they’re strongly positioned for the future of work.”

Immedis is the global leader in consolidated global payroll solutions. Processing payroll in over 150 countries, the Immedis Platform provides a unified view of global payroll operations, real-time data analytics, and advanced reporting capability, while ensuring legislative compliance and data security. Immedis’ deep integration capabilities with HCM and finance providers dramatically simplifies multi-country payroll obligations. Immedis was founded and is majority owned by Clune Group.

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

