Immersive Labs : Garners Government Sector Support with G-Cloud 12 Framework Inclusion

10/07/2020 | 04:01am EDT

The company’s Cyber Pro Licenses will now be available to the UK government sector

Immersive Labs, the company empowering organizations to equip, exercise, and evidence human cyber capabilities, is now included in the G-Cloud 12 framework, which will speed up the sales cycle and build on the company’s recognition as a trusted service provider to the UK government. The company has successfully provided solutions to public-and-private-sector companies and cyber academies to date to ensure organizations are educated about cybersecurity and prepared for future threats. The availability of Immersive Labs’ Cyber Pro Licenses for the government sector reinforces the importance of consistent cyberlearning across organizations, at a time when the government is consistently faced with cybersecurity threats.

Immersive Labs is solving an industry-wide challenge of securing organizations and upskilling teams by providing them with the tools and crisis simulations employees need to fend off against current and future threats, and the government sector is no exception. Immersive Labs currently works with public sector customers including NHS, NPCC (National Police Chiefs’ Council Cybercrime Programme) and the NCA to provide a safe learning environment for young hackers.

“G-Cloud provides the framework and guidance we need in order to successfully break into the government sector and make a positive impact on cybersecurity education and training,” said James Hadley, CEO at Immersive Labs. “The G-Cloud team understands the complexity of government contracts, requirements, and security measures, and with their support, we’ll be better positioned to grow our sales, reputation and partnerships in the government sector.”

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs is empowering organizations to equip, exercise, and evidence human cyber capabilities. We provide metrics that give security leaders insight into human cyber skills and readiness levels across their organization and improve these through dynamic labs and crisis scenarios which track the threat landscape. Immersive Labs is backed by Goldman Sachs and Summit Partners and our customers include some of the largest companies in financial services, healthcare, and Government, amongst others. For more information on Immersive Labs’ offering, please visit www.immersivelabs.com.


© Business Wire 2020
