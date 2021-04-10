Immune-Onc Therapeutics Announces First Public Presentation of Data for its Myeloid Checkpoint Inhibitor, IO-202, in Solid Tumors at AACR21

IO-202, a first-in-class LILRB4 antagonist antibody, activates dendritic cells and inhibits solid tumor growth in preclinical studies

Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. (“Immune-Onc”), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company developing novel biotherapeutics targeting myeloid checkpoints, announced today the first public presentation of preclinical data for its first-in-class myeloid checkpoint inhibitor, IO-202, an LILRB4 antagonist antibody, in solid tumors. The electronic poster will be presented as part of the Immune Checkpoints Session of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 (#AACR21), taking place virtually April 10-15, 2021.

Myeloid cells are abundant and often immune suppressive in the solid tumor microenvironment (TME). LILRB4 (also known as ILT3) is expressed on monocytic myeloid cells, offering rationale for investigating the potential of IO-202 in solid tumors. IO-202 may be combined with anti-PD-(L)1, other immunotherapies, and/or immunogenic chemotherapy in future investigations of novel treatment approaches for solid tumors.

“It is widely recognized that only a minority of patients achieve a complete or durable response to T cell checkpoint inhibitor therapies. IO-202 is a first-in-class myeloid checkpoint inhibitor targeting LILRB4, a protein that contributes to cancer immune evasion, not only in blood cancers but also in many solid tumor types,” said An Song, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Immune-Onc. “Today, for the first time, we report preclinical data showing that IO-202 enhances dendritic cell function and T cell activation in vitro and inhibits tumor growth in a solid tumor model in vivo. As we move toward the clinic, these data improve our understanding of the role of LILRB4 in the tumor microenvironment and reinforce the therapeutic potential of IO-202 in solid tumors.”

ABOUT LILRB4 (also known as ILT3)

LILRB4, also known as ILT3, is an immune inhibitory transmembrane protein found on monocytic myeloid cells, including antigen presenting cells (APCs). LILRB4 inhibits APC activation, resulting in immune tolerance. LILRB4 is also expressed on certain hematologic cancer cells and monocytic myeloid cells in the solid tumor microenvironment. Immune-Onc and The University of Texas published pioneering research in Nature illuminating the role of LILRB4 in immune suppression and tumor infiltration in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

About IO-202

Immune-Onc’s lead asset, IO-202, is a first-in-class LILRB4 antagonist antibody with broad potential as an immunotherapy in both blood cancers and solid tumors. In hematologic malignancies, preclinical studies showed that IO-202 converts a “don’t kill me” to a “kill me” signal by activating T cell killing and converts a “don’t find me” to a “find me” signal by inhibiting infiltration of blood cancer cells.

In September 2020, Immune-Onc initiated a Phase I trial evaluating IO-202 in AML with monocytic differentiation and in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted IO-202 Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of AML in October 2020.

ABOUT IMMUNE-ONC THERAPEUTICS

Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. (“Immune-Onc”) is a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel myeloid checkpoint inhibitors for cancer patients. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Immune-Onc has assembled a diverse team with deep expertise in drug development and proven track records of success at leading biotechnology companies.

The company aims to translate unique scientific insights in myeloid cell biology and immune inhibitory receptors to discover and develop first-in-class biotherapeutics that disarm immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment. Immune-Onc has a promising pipeline with a current focus on targeting the Leukocyte Immunoglobulin-Like Receptor subfamily B (LILRB) of myeloid checkpoints. The company has strategic research collaborations with The University of Texas, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and has invested in proprietary models, assays and tools to interrogate the biology and translate this cutting-edge research into the development of novel therapies. For more information, please visit www.immune-onc.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

