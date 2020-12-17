Immune Regulation Limited: Immune Regulation appoints New Chairman and builds out Senior Management Team with standout industry professionals in the US

DGAP-News: Immune Regulation Limited / Key word(s): Personnel

Immune Regulation appoints New Chairman and builds out Senior Management Team with standout industry professionals in the US

(London UK, New Orleans US, 17 December, 2020) Immune Regulation Ltd, a US and UK based clinical stage biotechnology company announced today a series of appointments to build out the Board and leadership team that will work alongside Jonathan Rigby, Group CEO of Immune Regulation, in advancing the development of its first-in-class immune resetting therapies for autoimmune and allergic diseases.

Veteran biotech executive Peter Greenleaf has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. Peter currently serves as the CEO and member of the Board of Directors of autoimmune therapeutics company Aurinia, (NASDAQ; AUPH / TSX; AUP). Previously, Peter served as the CEO of Cerecor Inc. (Nasdaq; CERC), the CEO and Chairman of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ; SCMP), CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Histogenics Corporation, President of Medlmmune LLC and Medlmmune Ventures. He is also currently a member of the Board of Directors of Antares Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ; ATRS) and Chairman of Biodelivery Sciences International, Inc (NASDAQ; BDSI).

Jones W. (Woody) Bryan Ph.D, Perry Calias Ph.D, Jeff Myers M.D., Marylyn Rigby and Nancy Vinh have also joined Immune Regulation's leadership team.

Woody has been appointed Chief Business Officer and is a highly experienced and well-regarded business operations professional with a very successful track record in the healthcare industry. Most recently he served as SVP of Business Development at UroGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Nasdaq; URGN) and as SVP of Business Development at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq; SCMP), where he spearheaded the effort for its acquisition by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals for $1.2 billion. His previous experience includes SVP of BD at Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., VP of BD and Licensing at Supernus Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq; SUPN), VP BD, Licensing and Project Management at Shire Laboratories and led scientific and BD leadership positions at AAI and Schering Plough.

Perry has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and brings over 25 years of biopharmaceutical experience in clinical development across the drug and device sectors of healthcare. He has a strong track record in compound development, drug delivery and pipeline progression, as well as building R&D organizations. His previous experience includes serving as Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Cerecor Inc. (Nasdaq; CERC) and Vice President of Global CMC and Product Development at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq; SCMP). He has also held a variety of R&D positions both in clinical and non-clinical roles of expanded leadership at Shire HGT and Genzyme.

Jeff has been appointed Chief Medical Officer and is an experienced biotech executive with experience in all phases of drug development from pre-clinical through to commercial. Most recently, Jeff served as the SVP of Global Medical Affairs and Interim CMO at Portola Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq; PTLA) through the eventual acquisition by Alexion. While at Gilead (Nasdaq; GILD) he was the Global Medical Affairs Lead for the CV franchise including pulmonary hypertension, chronic angina, and cystic fibrosis. At SteadyMed Therapeutics (Nasdaq; STDY) he led the clinical and regulatory programs prior to the acquisition by United Therapeutics (Nasdaq; UTHR). Most recently, Jeff served as the SVP of Global Medical Affairs and Interim CMO at Portola Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq; PTLA) through the eventual acquisition by Alexion. He served as the Chief of Paediatric Cardiac Surgery at The Massachusetts General Hospital and Associate Professor for Surgery at Harvard Medical School prior to beginning his career in industry.

Marylyn has been appointed VP of Marketing and Investor Relations and is a results driven, experienced pharmaceutical, biotech and drug delivery professional. In addition to her expertise in marketing, public and investor relations, she has a successful track record with BD, licensing, public and private equity financing, strategy and other key corporate functions. Previously she led the marketing and patient outreach programs for a lead development stage product to treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) at United Therapeutics (Nasdaq; UTHR). As the head of Marketing and Investor Relations at SteadyMed Therapeutics Inc, (Nasdaq; STDY) she assisted the company through multiple private equity financings a Nasdaq listing in 2015 and a public-to-public company sale to United Therapeutics (Nasdaq; UTHR) in 2018. Earlier in her career Marylyn was the lead licensing professional at Cydex Pharmaceuticals prior to its acquisition by Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq; LGND).

Nancy has been appointed as VP Clinical Operations and has over twenty years of experience managing early and late phase, international clinical trials for drugs, biologics, cell therapy and combination products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Formerly she was Head of Clinical Operations at Portola Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq; PTLA) where she was responsible for the development of clinical trial operations, strategy and trial execution for a number of therapeutics. Earlier she headed up Clinical Operations at Cellerant Therapeutics, and Nile Therapeutics and led registrational and label expansion trials execution at CV Therapeutics.

Commenting on the appointments, Group CEO Jonathan Rigby said, "I am thrilled that the promise of our pipeline of revolutionary autoimmune and allergic disease products and our culture of drive and commitment has allowed me to attract such incredible professionals in the US to complement our UK based team."

Commenting on his new role, Chairman of the Board of Directors Peter Greenleaf said, "I have led a number of very successful companies over the years and it is clear that Immune Regulation has built a world class team to execute on its clinical development goals in multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases. I look forward to working with the team to help them achieve their goals."





About Immune Regulation

Immune Regulation Limited is a US and UK based clinical stage biotechnology company, pioneering new technologies for regulating and resetting the immune system and developing novel first-in-class therapies for inflammatory and immunological diseases.

Immune Regulation's first-in-class immune resetting therapies have demonstrated unique efficacy and safety in pre-clinical and human studies without suppressing the immune system.



