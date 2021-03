Immunic : to Participate in Industry and Investor Conferences in March

DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Conference

Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Industry and Investor Conferences in March



02.03.2021 / 12:30

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced management's participation in the following industry and investor conferences in March:

- March 8-9: 2nd Annual European HealthTech CEO Forum. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will participate in the "Advanced Therapeutics Panel" as part of the "Pandemic Response Day" on Tuesday, March 9, at 1:30 pm CET (7:30 am ET) to discuss the potential of IMU-838 as a treatment option for COVID-19.

- March 9-10: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. Dr. Vitt will present a company overview at the conference. The presentation will be available for viewing beginning March 9, at 7:00 am ET. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

- March 11: BioCapital Europe 2021. Dr. Vitt will present a company overview on Thursday, March 11, at 10:50 am CET (4:50 am ET).

- March 15-17: 33rd Annual Roth Conference. Dr. Vitt will participate in the "Therapies and Vaccines in the Fight Against COVID-19" panel on Monday, March 15, at 3:00 pm ET. In addition, Dr. Vitt will present a company overview. The presentation will be available for viewing anytime during the conference. Audio webcasts of both the panel discussion and the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

- March 22-25: BIO-Europe Spring(R) Digital. Members of Immunic's management and business development teams will attend this conference and host one-on-one partnering meetings. To schedule a meeting, please use the BIO-Europe partnering portal at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/access-event/.

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect, is currently being developed as a treatment option for multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, COVID-19, and primary sclerosing cholangitis. IMU-935, a selective inverse agonist of the transcription factor ROR?t, is targeted for development in psoriasis and Guillain-Barré syndrome. IMU-856, which targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function, is targeted for development in diseases involving bowel barrier dysfunction. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management's participation in industry and investor conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all the contents of this press release.

Contact Information



Immunic, Inc.

Jessica Breu

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

+49 89 2080 477 09

jessica.breu@imux.com

US IR Contact

Rx Communications Group

Paula Schwartz

+1 917 322 2216

immunic@rxir.com

US Media Contact

KOGS Communication

Edna Kaplan

+1 781 639 1910

kaplan@kogspr.com