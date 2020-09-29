Log in
Immunic : to Participate in Scientific Conferences in October

09/29/2020 | 06:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Conference
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Scientific Conferences in October

29.09.2020 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Scientific Conferences in October

NEW YORK, September 29, 2020 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following scientific conferences in October:

- October 6-7: BioNJ's 10th Annual BioPartnering Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present a company overview during the "Later Stage Investor-Financed/Public Company Presentations" session taking place on Tuesday, October 6, from 1:30 pm ET to 3:00 pm ET.

The presentation will be made available on Immunic's company page of the BioNJ conference portal at: https://bionjbiopartnering.pathable.co/meetings/virtual/pscsauKCRPhJ2rFxN, and on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website after the conference.

Dr. Vitt will also host one-on-one partnering meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please use the BioNJ BioPartnering Conference website at: https://bionj.org/event/10th-annual-biopartnering-conference.

- October 26-29: BIO-Europe(R) Digital 2020. Members of the company's management and business development teams will host one-on-one partnering meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please use the BIO-Europe partnering portal at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/partnering/.

About Immunic, Inc.
Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Immunic is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, IMU-838, is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of ROR?t; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. On August 2, 2020, Immunic announced positive top-line results from its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, reporting achievement of both primary and key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance, indicating activity for IMU-838 in this indication. IMU-838 is also in phase 2 clinical development for ulcerative colitis and COVID-19, with an additional phase 2 trial considered in Crohn's disease. An investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis is ongoing at the Mayo Clinic. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management's participation in scientific conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2020, the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 3, 2020, and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all the contents of this press release.

Contact Information

Immunic, Inc.
Jessica Breu
Head of Investor Relations and Communications
+49 89 2080 477 09
jessica.breu@imux.com

US IR Contact
Rx Communications Group
Melody Carey
+1-917-322-2571
immunic@rxir.com

US Media Contact
Speak Life Science, LLC
Amy Speak
+1-617-420-2461
amy@speaklifescience.com


29.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1137565  29.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137565&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
