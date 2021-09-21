Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Immunis.AI Presents Discovery of Cancer-Related Signals in Circulating Monocytes

09/21/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Findings support proprietary method to leverage immune response for early detection

Immunis.AI, Inc., an immunogenomics platform company developing noninvasive blood-based tests to optimize patient care, today announced it has presented key findings in a poster presentation at the International Conference on Clinical and Single Cell Analysis held in Lisbon, Portugal. The presentation reported on the discovery of signals of prostate (cancer) origin within circulating monocytes and supports the company’s proprietary immunogenomic approach to early detection and grading of cancer and other diseases.

The goal of this study was to uncover changes in the phagocytic activity and evidence of phagocytosed RNA from cancer cells in circulating monocytes of prostate cancer patients. Solid tumors shed millions of cells per day per gram of tumor, however patients do not present with millions of circulating tumor cells. The innate immune system reacts to foreign insult in several unique ways, including phagocytosis. Circulating tumor cells, and those undergoing apoptosis, are cleared by the mononuclear phagocyte system.

In the study, signals from cells of prostate (cancer) origin within circulating monocytes were enriched in blood drawn from men with prostate cancer (cases) relative to samples from men that were recently treated by radical prostatectomy, men with benign prostate biopsy or young healthy men (the latter three serving as controls). Circulating monocytes were isolated and purified using CD14+ immunomagnetic beads (Miltenyi Biotec, Inc) and processed by single cell RNA sequencing using the 10X Genomics protocol followed by paired-end sequencing on an Illumina NovaSeq instrument.

“Evidence of disease signal in circulating monocytes and changes in phagocytic activity underpin one of the cornerstones of our proprietary Intelligentia™ platform,“ reported Dr. Leander Van Neste, Chief Scientific Officer of Immunis.AI. “These results hold the promise for exciting new insights into the immune response in cancer patients and can help identify important upregulated or downregulated genes associated with the presence and aggressiveness of a particular disease, further supporting model development.”

“The innate immune system is on the front line of defense against disease and can serve as an important early warning mechanism for detection,” commented Dr. Kirk Wojno, Chief Medical Officer of Immunis.AI. “Comparing the differential gene expression patterns of purified immune cell populations, using the patient as their own control to normalize and enhance the signal of the underlying pathology, can help us provide individualized diagnostic, prognostic, therapeutic response and disease monitoring assessment.”

About Immunis.AI, Inc.
IMMUNIS.AI is a privately held immunogenomics company with a patented liquid biopsy platform that offers unique insights into disease biology and individualized assessment. The Intelligentia™ platform combines the power of the immune system, RNAseq technology and Machine Learning (ML) for the development of disease-specific signatures. This proprietary method leverages the immune system’s surveillance apparatus to overcome the limitations of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and cell free DNA (cfDNA). The platform improves detection of early-stage disease, at the point of immune-escape, when there is the greatest opportunity for cure. For more information, please visit our website: https://immunis.ai/.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:18pConsumer Shares Rise Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pGREEN STREAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
05:16pGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Announces Pricing Of 400 Million European Senior Notes
PR
05:15pSYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pFIDELITY INVESTMENTS CANADA ULC : Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs
AQ
05:15pHOME BANCSHARES CONWAY AR : Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
AQ
05:15pCEYLON GRAPHITE : Files Annual Financial Statements
AQ
05:15pGraybug Vision to Participate in the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05:15pHealthcare Shares Move Higher -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
05:13pMACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing..
3Universal Music dances to $55 billion in electric stock market debut
4A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
5EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rebound But -3-

HOT NEWS