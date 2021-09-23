Immuta : Appoints New Executives to Leadership Team as Market Demand for Universal Data Access Control Surges

Industry veteran leaders will fuel Immuta’s growth strategy and momentum

Immuta, the leader in universal cloud data access control, today announced several key executive appointments who will help Immuta accelerate its impressive growth as more organizations invest in automated data access control and security.

These executives will further Immuta’s position as the industry leader in data access control and enable the company to focus on global expansion amidst surging adoption of cloud-based data and analytics platforms.

Immuta has steadily filled out its leadership team across key market-facing and customer success functions, attracting top talent from the data management space. Key leaders who have joined Immuta this year include:

Heather D'Andrea joined as VP, Customer Success. D’Andrea has significant experience leading customer success, customer service, and professional services teams with a track record for developing strong customer relationships and driving value.

Brian Shealey joined as VP, Sales, Public & Government Sector with a proven track record of bringing emerging technology to help Federal agencies meet their goals. Shealey will broaden Immuta’s footprint across the U.S. government with responsibility for sales, partnerships, marketing, and go-to-market functions.

Ron Ziegler joined as VP, Enterprise Sales. Ziegler will focus on expanding sales across multiple large market segments including financial services, healthcare, and the retail/ecommerce markets, as well as media and entertainment. He has extensive enterprise sales experience, driving expansion and growth with Fortune 1000 companies.

Rehan Sadiq, joined as VP, Regional Alliances, Public Sector. Sadiq is responsible for launching and driving partnerships across the Public Sector. Throughout his career, he has built vibrant partner ecosystems.

Wayne Milano joined as VP, Go-to-Market Strategy. In this cross functional role, Milano will work closely with Immuta’s marketing, sales, product, customer success, and strategic alliances/partnership teams to ensure the right customer strategy is implemented across their end-to-end journey and experience with Immuta.

Matt Allen joined as VP, Corporate Marketing. Allen leads public, analyst, and investor relations with responsibility for promoting Immuta’s brand and driving awareness of Immuta’s value proposition across market segments.

“We’re excited to expand our team with proven industry leaders to meet this demand and enable organizations to unlock the power of their data – even the most sensitive data – while improving productivity, reducing time to data, and maintaining strong security,” said Matt Carroll, CEO, Immuta. “As organizations seek to maximize the value of their data quickly and securely, we are seeing huge demand in Immuta’s universal cloud data access control platform from the financial, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, technology and manufacturing industries, as well as the public sector. It’s been very energizing that industry leaders are excited to join us in our mission to automate data access control and enable the legal and ethical use of data.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005667/en/