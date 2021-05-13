Immuta : Recognized as a Best Workplace in 2021 by Inc. Magazine

Immuta is one of the highest-scoring places to work for the third consecutive year

Immuta, the leading provider of cloud data access control, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture -- whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

Immuta’s award-winning company culture is fueled by an emphasis on innovation and growth. Over the past fiscal year Immuta grew bookings by 115 percent and more than doubled its full time headcount.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the company’s overall score and ranking.

“The past year has been a challenging one for businesses across the world, which makes being named a ‘Best Workplace’ even more gratifying,” said Matt Carroll, co-founder and CEO, Immuta. “Our employees are the best in the business, helping data teams across the globe unlock and share more data without compromising security. Being on this list for the third year in a row is further validation that our efforts in creating an environment that enables employee growth and career fulfillment are paying off.”

“Immuta is committed to providing employees with the best available educational resources, mental and physical healthcare, and professional training including: free access to courses on Udemy to encourage continued education and growth, 100% employer-paid healthcare premiums, mental health resources and support via Modern Health, WHOOP fitness trackers, and other benefits to support physical health and wellness,” added Mary Byrne, Immuta Chief Operating Officer.

“The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year’s list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic.”

