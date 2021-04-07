Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Impact of COVID-19 on Foreign Investors

04/07/2021 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COVID-19 has affected multinational enterprises in several ways, including disruptions in input supply, weak demand, and changing customer preferences. Although many of these companies are still holding off on investments, results from the Quarterly Global Multinational Enterprises (MENs) Pulse Survey suggests the situation improved in the last quarter of 2020 when compared with the previous quarter.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 14:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aASTRAZENECA  : UK regulator confirms that people should continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca
AQ
11:11aUK Vaccines Advisory Body Says Under 30s Shouldn't Receive AstraZeneca Shot
DJ
11:09aJENOPTIK AG  : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:09aFUBO SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against FuboTV, Inc.
GL
11:08aFACTSET RESEARCH  : The ABCs of ESG Data
PU
11:08aCASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Request for the amendment of the agenda of the OGSM - EN
PU
11:08aBLACK KNIGHT  : Mike Vough
PU
11:07aCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS  : Connexion Adds the Streaming Service hayu
AQ
11:07aJETBLUE AIRWAYS  : Reveals Plans to Reinvent What It's Like to Fly in 'Coach' Across the Atlantic
AQ
11:07aJOHN LEWIS OF HUNGERFORD  : Confirms plans to reopen shops on 12 april along with key services we've all been waiting for
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com
4Jump Trading backs fan tokens startup Chiliz
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Shell first quarter 2021 update note

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ