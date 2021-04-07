Impact of COVID-19 on Foreign Investors

COVID-19 has affected multinational enterprises in several ways, including disruptions in input supply, weak demand, and changing customer preferences. Although many of these companies are still holding off on investments, results from the Quarterly Global Multinational Enterprises (MENs) Pulse Survey suggests the situation improved in the last quarter of 2020 when compared with the previous quarter.
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 14:59:01 UTC.