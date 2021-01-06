Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Impact of COVID-19 on T&T's Equity and Mutual Fund Markets

01/06/2021 | 01:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We have reached the end of a particularly challenging year. Most countries continue to grapple with the consequences of COVID-19 which crippled many industries, particularly in Travel and Tourism. Since the imposition of public health regulations and restrictions on movement (otherwise referred to as 'lock down' measures) to contain the spread of the virus, the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) began enhanced monitoring of the impacts of COVID-19 on Trinidad and Tobago's Equity and Collective Investment Schemes (generally known as Mutual Funds) markets. This article seeks to highlight some of the markets' performances observed for the year 2020.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Equity and Mutual Fund Market

Disclaimer

Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 06:07:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:16aVIVA ENERGY : Conversion of Deferred Share RightsOpens in a new Window
PU
01:16aVIVA ENERGY : ASIC Form 484 - Cancellation of Buy-Back SharesOpens in a new Window
PU
01:13aTrump administration readies oil bidding in Alaska wildlife refuge
RE
01:12aCARMAT : French artificial heart maker Carmat prepares for commercial launch in Q2
RE
01:11aOil hits 11-month high after Saudi Arabia pledges voluntary output cut
RE
01:10aSUBARU : Pdf/114 kb
PU
01:10aKEONG HONG : Annual Report 2020
PU
01:10aKEONG HONG : Letter To Shareholders Dated 6 January 2021 (“Letter”)
PU
01:10aKEONG HONG : Notice Of Annual General Meeting
PU
01:10aKEONG HONG : Proxy Form
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy
2NYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : to post 2020 operating profit after strong second-half rebound in sales
5ILLUMINA, INC. : ILLUMINA : and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ