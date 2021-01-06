Impact of COVID-19 on T&T's Equity and Mutual Fund Markets

We have reached the end of a particularly challenging year. Most countries continue to grapple with the consequences of COVID-19 which crippled many industries, particularly in Travel and Tourism. Since the imposition of public health regulations and restrictions on movement (otherwise referred to as 'lock down' measures) to contain the spread of the virus, the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) began enhanced monitoring of the impacts of COVID-19 on Trinidad and Tobago's Equity and Collective Investment Schemes (generally known as Mutual Funds) markets. This article seeks to highlight some of the markets' performances observed for the year 2020.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Equity and Mutual Fund Market