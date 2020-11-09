Impact of Turkey's leadership changes on monetary policy unclear -S&P

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The ramifications of Turkey's
replacement of its central bank governor and the departure of
its finance minister on monetary policy remained uncertain, S&P
Global Ratings said on Monday.
Authorities had previously been reluctant to tighten the
cost of credit, though had opted to deliver a 200 basis point
repo rate hike at the end of September as well as more backdoor
tightening measures, Maxim Rybnikov, associate director at S&P
Global Ratings, said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"It remains to be seen whether the recently announced
leadership changes could underpin more decisive steps in the
same direction," he added.
President Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law Berat Albayrak said on
Instagram late on Sunday he was stepping down as finance
minister after two years for health reasons.
That came after an official notice in the early hours of
Saturday that Erdogan had replaced the central bank chief Murat
Uysal with a former finance minister.
"The changes in central bank leadership again illustrate the
country's lack of independent monetary policy that has
particularly characterised the period after President Erdogan
gained powers over monetary governance in the constitutional
reform of 2018," said Dennis Shen, director of sovereign and
public sector at Scope Ratings, another ratings agency.
"This deficit of monetary policy independence is discernibly
credit negative."
In its biggest rally in more than two years, the lira
soared as much as 6% against the dollar on Monday.
It follows a plunge to a record low this year due to worries
over dwindling foreign reserves, state interventions in currency
markets, and negative real rates.
Commenting on the weaker lira, S&P's Rybnikov said it posed
a risk for the domestic corporate sector given the substantial
amount of foreign currency denominated debt and the currency
impact on debt servicing.
"A tighter monetary policy could serve as a circuit
breaker," he added.
Turkey's sovereign remained rated B+ with a stable outlook,
he said.
(Editing by William Maclean)