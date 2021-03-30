Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Imperial Brands off to good start, eyes vaping improvement

03/30/2021 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Packs of Gauloises cigarettes are on display in a tobacco shop in Vienna, Austria

(Reuters) -Imperial Brands Plc said on Tuesday it is off to a "good start" this year as the maker Gauloises and Winston cigarettes looks to capitalise on higher tobacco prices and "significantly reduced" losses in vaping.

On aggregate it has started to increase its tobacco market share in its top five markets with gains in the United States, UK and Spain offsetting declines in Germany and Australia, the FTSE-listed company said.

New CEO Stefan Bomhard two months ago laid out a five-year plan that focuses investment on five markets that generate 72% of its profits.

Imperial will also target tobacco-heating products in Europe and e-cigarettes in the United States, reducing losses from its previous one-size-fits-all approach.

The company reiterated its forecast for low-to-mid single digit growth in organic adjusted operating profit growth for the year and said overall tobacco volume sales were in line with its expectations.

In the first half it expects group net revenue to grow by at least 1% on an organic, constant currency basis, due to higher tobacco prices and higher next-generation product (NGP) revenue growth. It also expects higher profits from Logista, its logistics operations in Europe.

Imperial has lowered its NGP aspirations, mainly e-cigarettes, after missing several sales targets over the last five years.

Its NGP sales fell 27% last year, prompting a 124 million pound ($170 million) writedown on the business.

In contrast, rival British American Tobacco said it would put more resources behind such products after seeing three million more customers use its e-cigarette, tobacco heating and oral nicotine products during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Imperial shares were down 0.4% in early trading.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich and Jason Neely)

By Siddharth Cavale


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28aWho's tedros saysin discussion with some countries to fill gap of 10 mln doses of covid-19 vaccines for covax facility
RE
04:26aEu council president charles michel says european commission totally mobilised on increasing global production of covid-19 vaccines
RE
04:26aDeliveroo IPO puts London's tech credentials to the test
RE
04:23aNOC NATIONAL OIL  : The National Oil Corporation and its subsidiaries participate in the activities of the 3rd German-Libyan Economic Forum
PU
04:22aJapan's MUFG flags possible $300 million loss related to U.S. client
RE
04:20aBMW HAS GOT ITS TIMING RIGHT FOR BEEFING UP ELECTRIC CARS : Ceo
RE
04:19aWho's tedros says proposed international treaty on pandemics could be taken forward by ministerial assembly of member states in may
RE
04:18aChina's CNOOC to supply fuel to new gas-powered river fleet
RE
04:17aApple supplier Foxconn's Q4 profit slips, lags view
RE
04:15aBanks, miners boost UK stocks as recovery optimism back in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : ANALYSIS: Debacle at Archegos throws excessive risk-taking into spotlight
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over Alcatel-Lucent integration, 5G progress
5U.S. trade regulator will not appeal Qualcomm case to Supreme Court

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ