Imperial Capital Expands Leveraged Finance & Alternative Credit Business with New Hires in US Sales

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”), announced the continued expansion of its high yield & distressed credit sales team with the hiring of 3 sales professionals in the US: John Santonastaso, Colin Ives and Brent Herbst. These new sales professionals will report to Timothy Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital who has throughout 2020 steadily implemented the strategic expansion of Credit Sales & Trading with over 25 new hires globally. The hires will support a range of activities including par and distressed loan and bond trading along with alternative credit solutions in distressed and esoteric assets.



“We are pleased to hire these seasoned professionals and believe their market credibility fits nicely with our growing team,” said Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital. “We believe leveraged finance along with alternative credit holds long-term growth prospects for us and we continue our commitment to expanding our platform for our clients in this area.”

John Santonastaso joins Imperial Capital in Palm Beach, Florida as a Managing Director in Credit Sales where his focus will be on High Yield/Distressed Sales. Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mr. Santonastaso was a Managing Director in Credit Sales for BTIG. Prior to this, he was with both Guggenheim Securities and Cantor Fitzgerald in Credit Sales. Mr. Santonastaso was the Head Trader for Farmstead Capital Management after he spent 15 years in High Yield and Distressed sales with Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank. Mr. Santonastaso began his career as an Investment Banking Associate with Houlihan Lokey. John earned an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and a BS from The University of Vermont.

Colin Ives joins Imperial Capital in Stamford, CT as a Managing Director in Credit Sales and will specifically be focused on Alternative Credit to include distressed and esoteric asset trading ideas. Mr. Ives joins Imperial Capital from Cambridge International Securities, LLC where he was a Managing Director in Alternative Credit. Prior to this, Mr. Ives was with Cowen/CRT for 12 years as a Managing Director, Credit Sales. Mr. Ives spent over 11 years with Lehman Brothers and began his career with the SD Warren Company. Colin earned a BA from Middlebury College.

Brent Herbst joins Imperial Capital in Stamford, CT as a Vice President, High Yield/Distressed Sales. Prior to Imperial Capital, Mr. Herbst was with Oppenheimer in High Yield and Distressed Bond Sales. Mr. Herbst began his career on the trading desks of Wells Fargo Securities and Morgan Stanley. Prior to Wall Street, Mr. Herbst played for Major League Lacrosse. Brent earned a BA at Siena College.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

