Imperial Capital Expands its Security & Defense Practice; Brian Ruttenbur joins Imperial Capital, LLC as Managing Director in Investment Banking

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Capital, LLC ("Imperial") is pleased to announce that Brian Ruttenbur has joined the firm as a Managing Director focused on transactions in Defense, Government Services and Cyber Security.in the Investment Banking Group.

Mr. Ruttenbur, a highly regarded thought leader in the Defense and Security verticals comes with over 25 years of industry experience in investment banking and equity research. He was most recently a Director, Investment Banking at Drexel Hamilton where he successfully executed numerous transactions in both Defense and Cybersecurity. His experience at Drexel Hamilton included Director of Equity Research, where he provided and published analysis on public companies in the Defense and Security space, as well as oversaw the Equity Research operations prior to transitioning to investment banking. Mr. Ruttenbur's vast experience includes firms BB&T Capital Markets, CRT Sterne Agee Capital Group and Morgan Keegan.

Mr. Ruttenbur brings with him deep relationships throughout Defense and Security. Having been a banker and equity research analyst, this addition will continue to add significant depth to the practice. "Imperial Capital's advisory services combine deep industry knowledge with superior execution capabilities," said Mr. Ruttenbur. "I am excited to be joining this leading firm and contributing meaningfully to the expanding the Defense and Security practice."

"Brian's unique experience, both as a banker and in equity research makes him an excellent addition to team," said John E. Mack, III, Co-Head of Imperial Capital's Investment Banking. "His experience perfectly complements our firm's dominant position in Security industry investment banking."

Mr. Ruttenbur earned a BA from University of Tennessee and MAS from University of Montana.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:

Tigist Gessesse

Corporate Finance Manager

(310) 246-3605

tgessesse@imperialcapital.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imperial-capital-expands-its-security--defense-practice-brian-ruttenbur-joins-imperial-capital-llc-as-managing-director-in-investment-banking-301214421.html

SOURCE Imperial Capital, LLC