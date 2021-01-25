Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Imperial Capital Expands its Security & Defense Practice; Brian Ruttenbur joins Imperial Capital, LLC as Managing Director in Investment Banking

01/25/2021 | 04:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Capital, LLC ("Imperial") is pleased to announce that Brian Ruttenbur has joined the firm as a Managing Director focused on transactions in Defense, Government Services and Cyber Security.in the Investment Banking Group.   

Mr. Ruttenbur, a highly regarded thought leader in the Defense and Security verticals comes with over 25 years of industry experience in investment banking and equity research. He was most recently a Director, Investment Banking at Drexel Hamilton where he successfully executed numerous transactions in both Defense and Cybersecurity.  His experience at Drexel Hamilton included Director of Equity Research, where he provided and published analysis on public companies in the Defense and Security space, as well as oversaw the Equity Research operations prior to transitioning to investment banking.  Mr. Ruttenbur's vast experience includes firms BB&T Capital Markets, CRT Sterne Agee Capital Group and Morgan Keegan.

Mr. Ruttenbur brings with him deep relationships throughout Defense and Security.  Having been a banker and equity research analyst, this addition will continue to add significant depth to the practice.  "Imperial Capital's advisory services combine deep industry knowledge with superior execution capabilities," said Mr. Ruttenbur. "I am excited to be joining this leading firm and contributing meaningfully to the expanding the Defense and Security practice."

"Brian's unique experience, both as a banker and in equity research makes him an excellent addition to team," said John E. Mack, III, Co-Head of Imperial Capital's Investment Banking.  "His experience perfectly complements our firm's dominant position in Security industry investment banking." 

Mr. Ruttenbur earned a BA from University of Tennessee and MAS from University of Montana.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:

Tigist Gessesse 
Corporate Finance Manager
(310) 246-3605
tgessesse@imperialcapital.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imperial-capital-expands-its-security--defense-practice-brian-ruttenbur-joins-imperial-capital-llc-as-managing-director-in-investment-banking-301214421.html

SOURCE Imperial Capital, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:15pFLEXSTEEL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:15pAssetMark to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 11, 2021
GL
04:15pStepStone to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Webcast on February 9, 2021
GL
04:15pFortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference
GL
04:15pCalifornia Water Service Group Provides More Than $1.7 Million in Community Support During Unprecedented Year
GL
04:15pCrescent Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:15pK92 Mining Announces Judd Underground Development Extension Results - Average J1 Vein Grade of 18.70 g/t AuEq at 3.8 m Width
GL
04:15pCorsair Gaming Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Presenting at an Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
04:15pApollo Announces Review of Significant Governance Enhancements as Part of Continued Evolution and Institutionalization of the Firm and Leadership Transition
GL
04:15pLIZHI, INC. ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Lizhi, Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ