Imperial Capital Hires Senior Special Situations Sales Director, Matt Palamountain

04/20/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced today that it has hired Matt Palamountain from Cowen & Company to provide special asset expertise to Imperial’s institutional investor clients. Mr. Palamountain will work in Imperial’s Private Credit Sales & Trading Group which provides expertise in distressed and unconventional credit reporting to Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital.

“We welcome Matt to the team as we continue to grow our bench in the illiquids group. We see the increasing opportunity in the cross-asset space and know Matt’s reputation in illiquid credit through his activity in sourcing, litigation finance, distressed loans, and trade claims will complement our ability to analyze and sell bespoke product to our institutional investors,” said Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital.

Matt Palamountain joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director, Private Credit from Cowen’s Special Assets Group.   Mr. Palamountain brings over 27 years of special asset initiatives to Imperial. Prior to Cowen, Mr. Palamountain specialized in Litigation Finance at Seaport Global. He began his career at Goldman Sachs in Fixed Income Trading and later served in senior credit sales positions at Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Banc of America Securities, and HSBC Global Banking. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Business Administration in Finance & Investments from the University of Cambridge.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:
Mark Martis
+1 310 246 3674
mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact:
Emma McClintock
+ 44 (0) 207 650 5429
emcclintock@imperialcapital.com


