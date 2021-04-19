Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Imperial Capital Hires Tim Baker as Special Situations Equity Trader

04/19/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) continues recruiting top institutional sales and trading talent with its most recent hiring of Tim Baker as Managing Director and Equity Special Situations Trader, who was most recently with Maxim Group. Mr. Baker will focus on Special Situation Equities, SPACs and Post Reorg equity trading, as well as Listed Equities.

“Imperial Capital has a long tradition of providing our clients with insight on trading through our trading relationships and understanding our clients’ intent, strategy and style. This is especially true in special situation equities. We are pleased to onboard Tim whose experience and specialized knowledge in these unique trading situations will help our clients navigate productive investment solutions,” said Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital.

An industry recognized expert with over 17 years of trading experience, Tim Baker joins as a Managing Director in Stamford, CT and will report to Tim Sullivan. Most recently, Mr. Baker was Head of Equity Special Situations at Maxim Group LLC. Prior to this, he acted as Head of Equity Special Situations Trading for Jones Trading after he was a Director with Cowen & Co., which acquired his prior firm, CRT/Sterne Agee. He is a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:
Mark Martis
+1 310 246 3674
mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact:
Emma McClintock
+ 44 (0) 207 650 5429
emcclintock@imperialcapital.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:36pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Knoll Inc.
PR
03:35pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Soccer-Leeds players wear Super League protest shirts before Liverpool clash
RE
03:35pARGEO AS  : - Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
03:35pTeen Covid-19 survivor returns to Cohen Children's to thank the doctor who saved her life
BU
03:33pTHE COMMODORE COLLECTION  : Offers Hotel and Travel Investment Opportunity in the South-Central United States
BU
03:32pAMERICAN AIRLINES  : cutting flights to South America because of COVID-19
RE
03:32pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : Experts warn of economic implications from Rogers wireless outage
AQ
03:31pELEMENTIS  : receives £1bn takeover bid from US chemicals giant Innospec
AQ
03:30pGuggenheim Securities Hires Isobel van Daesdonk to Expand Financial Sponsors Investment Banking Practice
GL
03:27pTRILOGY METALS INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar slumps to 6-week low, Bitcoin steadies after weekend drop
4THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
5No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ