Imperial Dade : Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Industrial Soap Company

Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Industrial Soap Company (“Industrial Soap”). The transaction represents the 32nd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Industrial Soap is a leading distributor of janitorial supplies owned and operated by the Shapiro family. With 87 years of experience, after opening the doors in 1933, the company has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breath of products, and high touch customer service.

Together, the Imperial Dade platform will operate 68 facilities across the country and solidify its position as the national leader in specialty distribution. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform in the greater St. Louis market, Industrial Soap customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions. Imperial Dade remains critical to the supply chain and this acquisition reinforces our commitment to provide essential supplies to our customers during these difficult times and going forward.

“Industrial Soap’s history of excellence and commitment to service will fit well with the Imperial Dade platform. We enthusiastically welcome the Industrial Soap team members to the Imperial Dade family,” said Robert Tillis. “Industrial Soap is a leading provider in the Midwest with tremendous commitment to its customers. This acquisition represents another key step in our vision at Imperial Dade of creating the nation’s leading provider of food service disposables and janitorial supplies,” said Jason Tillis.

“We are excited about the future of Industrial Soap under the leadership of Imperial Dade. Our customers will receive the same outstanding service they have come to expect from us and a significantly expanded offering of products,” said Mark Shapiro, President of Industrial Soap Company.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 60,000 customers across the United States and Puerto Rico. Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.

