Imperial Dade : Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Paper Chemical Supply

12/21/2020 | 11:30am EST
Transaction Represents 30th Acquisition for Leading Distributor of Foodservice Packaging and Janitorial Products

Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Paper Chemical Supply Company (“Paper Chemical”). The transaction represents the 30th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, Paper Chemical is a leading distributor of janitorial supplies owned and operated by the Peebles family. With nearly 60 years of experience, the company has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breath of products, and high touch customer service.

Together, the Imperial Dade platform will operate 60 distribution centers across the country and solidify its position as the national leader in specialty distribution. The addition of Paper Chemical’s locations in Savannah and Charleston strengthen Imperial Dade’s existing southeast presence in Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Paper Chemical customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“Paper Chemical is a leading distributor in Savannah and Charleston, and has an established reputation for customer service, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform,” said Robert Tillis. “Paper Chemical’s commitment to customer service aligns well with Imperial Dade’s philosophy and values. I am excited for the opportunity to partner with their team to further grow our business and continue to deliver high-quality solutions and services to our customers,” said Jason Tillis.

“We are excited about the future of Paper Chemical under the leadership of Imperial Dade. On behalf of the Paper Chemical team, we look forward to joining the Imperial Dade organization,” said Mike Peebles, President and CEO of Paper Chemical Supply Company.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 60,000 customers across the United States and Puerto Rico. Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.


© Business Wire 2020
