Imperial Dade : Adds to West Coast Presence with Acquisition of Moresco Distributing

Transaction Represents 36th Acquisition for Leading Distributor of Foodservice Packaging and Janitorial Products

Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Moresco Distributing Company (“Moresco”). The acquisition strengthens Imperial Dade’s West Coast presence while enhancing the company’s differentiated value proposition to customers in the region. The transaction represents the 36th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Petaluma, California, Moresco is a leading distributor of food service packaging owned and operated by Ron Moresco. With nearly 30 years of experience, the company has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breath of products, and high level of customer service. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform and existing northern California presence, Moresco customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“Like Imperial Dade, Moresco has a deeply rooted family culture and high standard for customer service, making the business a great addition to our family,” said Robert Tillis. “We are excited to grow our presence across the West Coast and look forward to partnering with Ron and the Moresco team to capitalize on the many growth opportunities that we see ahead for the business,” said Jason Tillis.

“We are excited about the future of Moresco under the leadership of Imperial Dade. On behalf of the Moresco team, we are excited to join the Imperial Dade platform,” said Ron Moresco, President/CEO of Moresco Distributing Company.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 65,000 customers across the United States and Puerto Rico. Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.

