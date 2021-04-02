Imperial Dade : Expands Service into Minnesota, Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Dalco Enterprises

Transaction Represents 34th Acquisition for Leading Distributor of Foodservice Packaging and Janitorial Products

Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dalco Enterprises (“Dalco”). The transaction represents the 34th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dalco is a leading distributor of janitorial supplies with six total facilities across Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin. Owned and operated by Ted Stark, Peter Stark and Rod Dummer with over 50 years of experience, the company has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breadth of products, and high touch customer service.

Together, the Imperial Dade platform will operate 80 facilities across the country and solidify its position as the national leader in specialty distribution. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s existing market leading platform, Dalco customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“Dalco’s storied history in the industry and exceptional customer service make it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform. We enthusiastically welcome the Stark family, and the Dalco team members to our family,” said Robert Tillis. “We look forward to partnering with Dalco and continuing to provide customers with a world-class value proposition and service offering. This acquisition is the next step in our ability to serve customers coast to coast as a national distributor,” said Jason Tillis.

“Imperial Dade’s reputation and family-oriented culture align well with our own philosophy and values. We are excited for the opportunity to expand our business and better serve our customers as part of the Imperial Dade platform,” said Ted Stark, President/Owner of Dalco Enterprises.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 65,000 customers across the United States and Puerto Rico. Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210402005190/en/