Imperva Positioned A Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls for Seventh Year in a Row; Furthest in Completeness of Vision

10/26/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperva, Inc., (@Imperva) the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it, has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls for the seventh consecutive year.

The Web Application Firewall (WAF) market is defined by Gartner as driven by customers’ need to protect “web applications and APIs against a variety of attacks, including automated attacks (bots), injection attacks and application layer denial of service (DoS). They should provide signature-based protection, and support positive security models (automated allow-listing) and/or anomaly detection.”

“We are extremely proud to once again be recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls, and remain committed to protecting business-critical data, applications and APIs no matter where or how they are deployed,” said Kunal Anand, CTO, Imperva. “Our customers count on us to protect their organization’s most valuable assets and deliver security insights they can act on, and Imperva remains the company best positioned to meet these needs.”

Imperva’s ability to protect data, websites and applications is confirmed by customers. For Imperva Cloud WAF, customers offer an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 74 total reviews on Gartner Peer Insights, as of October 26, 2020. Here’s what customers have to say:

  • An Information Security Consultant says, “Couldn’t be happier. Bandwidth соnsеrvаtіоn and DDоS mіtigаtіоn. In the two wееks bеfоrе signing up with Inсарsulа, we were vісtіms of 3 DDоS аttасks and starting to lose сlіеnt соnfіdеnсе. Inсарsulа has соmрlеtеly еrаdісаtеd that worry. It has аlsо cut our bandwidth соst at our data сеntеr by оvеr 20%.”
  • An IT Infrastructure Architect says, “Excellent Cloud Firewall Service! Very good experience with WAF services in the cloud, it provides a protection service for web services, a high range of variables to protect any type of protection from threats related to cybersecurity. The firewall protection system protects, monitors, filters and blocks any unwanted detection for our web application.”
  • An Information Security and Risk Management customer says, “It’s one of the best solutions in the world of cybersecurity. My organization is using WAF to protect our web applications from OWASP attacks especially (CSRF, XXS and SQL injection) which are now commonly used by hackers to steal sensitive information.”

About Imperva WAF Solutions
Imperva WAF is at the core of Imperva’s leading Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform. Applications, and the attacks on them, are in a constant state of change. As our capabilities are constantly adapted to the latest developments in cloud-native technology, Imperva Research Labs automatically keeps WAAP customers protected from emerging DDoS attacks, malicious bots, attacks on open APIs and supply chain fraud.

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls to learn more.

Additional Information

¹ Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls”; Jeremy D’Hoinne, Adam Hils, Rajpreet Kaur, John Watts; October 19, 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Imperva
Imperva is the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it. Imperva protects the data of over 6,200 customers from cyber-attacks through all stages of their digital journey. Imperva Research Labs and our global intelligence community enable Imperva to stay ahead of the threat landscape and seamlessly integrate the latest security, privacy and compliance expertise into our solutions.

© 2020 Imperva, Inc. All rights reserved. Imperva is a trademark of Imperva, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Media Contact
Imperva
Diana Wong
diana.wong@imperva.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

