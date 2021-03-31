Implanet: Holding of Implanet's AGM on May 5, 2021 at 2 pm CEST

Online voting available

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, announces that its AGM will be held on May 5, 2021 behind closed doors, broadcast live via web conference, and announces the online voting procedures.

In order to ensure the safety of all, and in compliance with the health regulations issued by the government to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors decided to hold the AGM behind closed doors, without the presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

Annual General Meeting of May 5, 2021 – 2 pm CEST

The Annual General Meeting of May 5, 2021 at 2 pm CEST (Paris time) will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders or other people usually able to attend, in accordance with Ordonnance n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020 extended until July 31, 2021 by decree on March 9, 2021.

This AGM will be broadcast live online, and Implanet’s shareholders are invited to log in via the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C64TbhI8S4GjScdgJCiCyA

This link allows shareholders to preregister for the AGM by indicating their family name, first name and email address. They will then receive confirmation of their registration and the ability to add the event to their calendar.

Shareholders will be able to follow the presentation by Implanet’s senior management and to ask questions via IM on the web platform during the Q&A session, but voting during the session will not be possible, nor will they be able to propose new resolutions at the General Meeting.

Shareholders will be informed in a subsequent press release of the identity and capacity of the persons appointed to act as scrutineers.

A replay of the AGM will be available on the Company's website after the AGM.

Online and postal voting procedures

In accordance with current legislation and the AMF stock market authority’s recent recommendations, Implanet’s shareholders are asked to vote remotely before the AGM:

- Online voting is available and should be prioritized: the Votaccess secure voting platform will open on April 16, 2021.

- Alternatively, you may also send in a postal vote, in accordance with the terms indicated in the convening notice published in the BALO official legal announcement journal on March 31, 2021.

The opportunity to vote or to give a proxy will end on May 4, 2021 at 3 pm CEST (Paris time).

All documents pertaining to this AGM will be made available within the statutory timeframe in the General Meeting section of the Company’s website, and shareholders will be informed via a statement. For all questions about the voting procedure, please email the Investor Relations team at implanet@newcap.eu.

Should the required quorum not be met, an AGM on the second call would be held at 2 pm CEST (Paris time) on May 18, 2021, also behind closed doors.

Procedures pertaining to this AGM could be amended to comply with public health and/or legal requirements. Shareholders are invited to regularly check the General Meeting section of the Company’s website and its press releases, which are also available on its website.

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ® implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet’s tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 29 staff and recorded 2020 sales of €6.0 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

