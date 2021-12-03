Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Implementation of Seed Related Schemes



Posted On: 03 DEC 2021 5:08PM by PIB Delhi

The Government is implementing various schemes to strengthen the seed production chain &to enhance availability of quality seeds & planting material of crops to farmers across the country through various schemes viz., National Food Security Mission (NFSM), Sub-Missions under National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) [Sub-Mission on Seeds & Planting Material (SMSP) &Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region] and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana RAFTAAR (RKVY-RKVY-RAFTAAR) which provides provision for seed production and distribution.

Besides, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research- Indian Institute of Seed Science (ICAR-IISS), Mau is coordinating two nation-wide network projects viz.All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) - National Seed Project (Crops) and ICAR Seed Project. AICRP-NSP (Crops) is mandated to produce breeder seed as per the national requirement. The breeder seed thus produced, is supplied to indenting agencies including public and private sector for downstream production of foundation and certified seed in subsequent years for supply to the farmer. During the last three years, 349861.6 quintals of breeder seed of more than 1300 varieties of 57 field crops has been produced.ICAR Seed Project is also operating at 63 cooperating centres under National Agricultural Research System which is contributing quality seed production of newly released varieties in the country.

The funds are released to the states/implementing agencies for seed components. Under NFSM, funds are released for implementation of annual action plan including seed related activities. The state-wise release under NFSM & SMSP is given below:

(Rs. in crore)

S.No. States/Uts NFSM-Foodgrian & Commercial Crops* NFSM-Oilseeds* SMSP (seed village Programme)* 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 1 Andhra Pradesh 62.54 44.12 38.75 41.65 31.71 28.47 5.09 2.65 3.10 2 Arunachal Pradesh 7.20 5.81 8.56 6.52 2.27 13.00 0.00 0.00 1.13 3 Assam 105.58 115.01 156.14 0.00 8.00 18.55 30.55 0.00 14.87 4 Bihar 46.63 42.61 14.06 0.00 0.00 0.33 3.00 0.00 5.41 5 Chhattisgarh 78.58 85.32 53.40 6.42 4.50 9.33 5.56 5.17 3.40 6 Goa 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 7 Gujarat 17.21 16.08 16.96 22.37 22.93 31.37 0.66 0.00 1.56 8 Haryana 11.42 3.55 3.40 0.00 0.00 20.43 0.85 2.18 0.00 9 Himachal Pradesh 12.11 11.44 11.20 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.16 5.41 6.46 10 J & K 6.21 7.07 3.78 0.55 0.00 0.17 5.49 9.74 8.41 11 Jharkhand 44.90 22.15 12.64 0.98 3.74 7.30 0.00 0.00 0.00 12 Karnataka 131.91 120.89 93.12 9.61 7.73 8.13 0.63 0.00 0.36 13 Kerala 0.00 0.63 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 14 Madhya Pradesh 104.40 187.98 14.14 5.00 12.20 28.25 14.99 8.80 19.34 15 Maharashtra 112.56 107.94 128.56 39.58 24.12 19.59 32.00 16.95 11.26 16 Manipur 7.44 11.76 6.54 0.94 1.69 1.88 0.09 0.00 0.00 17 Meghalaya 4.94 2.82 4.74 0.00 0.12 0.13 0.55 0.00 0.44 18 Mizoram 2.28 2.39 1.44 11.64 4.20 6.68 0.00 0.24 0.03 19 Nagaland 18.73 16.81 17.00 3.40 6.03 7.15 1.03 0.79 1.31 20 Odisha 84.91 75.51 72.84 10.80 11.53 13.10 0.10 0.00 0.00 21 Punjab 0.15 0.06 0.28 0.00 0.00 0.95 0.00 0.00 0.00 22 Sikkim 9.39 5.96 5.71 0.05 0.52 0.90 0.47 0.00 0.04 23 Rajasthan 116.27 138.99 140.25 28.00 26.44 92.48 0.00 6.53 2.55 24 Tamil Nadu 55.20 48.11 34.10 11.84 11.39 13.60 14.76 11.10 17.76 25 Telangana 9.61 15.05 7.10 2.50 5.13 1.81 3.00 0.00 4.28 26 Tripura 17.84 4.25 6.02 0.71 0.88 0.79 0.00 0.00 0.00 27 Uttar Pradesh 131.24 79.46 100.13 9.74 4.78 25.39 7.44 0.66 15.87 28 Uttarakhand 17.83 7.82 10.36 0.43 0.00 0.20 6.59 5.46 5.55 29 West Bengal 92.51 89.93 63.87 29.81 23.78 27.45 0.85 0.00 0.00 30 Ladakh 0.00 0.00 0.20 0.00 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 31 Puducherry 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.06 0.01 0.00 0.00 Total 1309.59 1269.49 1025.27 242.54 213.70 371.01 140.11 88.93 128.30

*Progress is subject to change based on revised receipts from states.

This information was given by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

