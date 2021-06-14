Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), April 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 14 June 2021
PRESS RELEASE
IMPORT PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: April 2021, y-o-y increase of 28.2%
The Overall Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 in April 2021 recorded an increase of 28.2% compared with April 2020. The corresponding index in April 2020 had recorded a decrease of 22.1% compared with April 2019 (Table 1.Ι).
The Overall Index in April 2021 recorded an increase of 1.7% compared with March 2021. The corresponding index in April 2020 had recorded a decrease of 1.2% compared with March 2020 (Table 1.ΙI).
The twelve-month average Overall Index from May 2020 to April 2021, decreased by 4.0% in comparison with the corresponding index of the period from May 2019 to April 2020, while the decrease recorded between the previous twelve-month periods amounted to 1.6% (Table 4).
The time series of MPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:
http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT18/-
Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of
Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0)
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
Overall Market Eurozone Market Non Eurozone Market
|
Information for methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Division of Business Statistics
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Section of Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products
|
E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section: Aikaterini Diamantaki
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2056
|
|
E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr
|