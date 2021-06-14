Log in
Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), April 2021

06/14/2021 | 05:03am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 14 June 2021

PRESS RELEASE

IMPORT PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: April 2021, y-o-y increase of 28.2%

The Overall Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 in April 2021 recorded an increase of 28.2% compared with April 2020. The corresponding index in April 2020 had recorded a decrease of 22.1% compared with April 2019 (Table 1.Ι).

The Overall Index in April 2021 recorded an increase of 1.7% compared with March 2021. The corresponding index in April 2020 had recorded a decrease of 1.2% compared with March 2020 (Table 1.ΙI).

The twelve-month average Overall Index from May 2020 to April 2021, decreased by 4.0% in comparison with the corresponding index of the period from May 2019 to April 2020, while the decrease recorded between the previous twelve-month periods amounted to 1.6% (Table 4).

The time series of MPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT18/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of

Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0)

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

-50

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

2019

2020

2021

Overall Market Eurozone Market Non Eurozone Market

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Aikaterini Diamantaki

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

1. Annual rates of change: April 2021 compared with April 2020

The increase of 28.2% in the Overall Import Price Index in Industry in April 2021 compared with April 2020 is on account of the yearly changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

a. 49.7% increase in the MPI of the Non Eurozone Market (Table 3.Ι). b. 2.6% increase in the MPI of the Eurozone Market (Table 2.Ι).

More specifically, the aforementioned increase was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

140.1

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

128.1

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

21.1

24

Manufacture of basic metals

14.9

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

4.2

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

4.1

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

1.7

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

0.8

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

-0.7

10

Manufacture of food products

-1.6

17

Manufacture of paper-pulp, paper and paper products

-2.0

21

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

-5.4

2. Monthly rates of change: April 2021 compared with March 2021

The increase of 1.7% in the Overall Import Price Index in Industry in April 2021 compared with March 2021 is on account of the monthly changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

a. 2.5% increase in the MPI of the Non Eurozone Market (Table 3.ΙI). b. 0.2% increase in the MPI of the Eurozone Market (Table 2.ΙI).

More specifically, the aforementioned increase was the result of the monthly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

5.0

24

Manufacture of basic metals

3.9

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

2.1

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

1.2

10

Manufacture of food products

0.4

13

Manufacture of textiles

0.4

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

0.4

17

Manufacture of paper-pulp, paper and paper products

0.3

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

0.2

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

-0.4

15

Manufacture of leather and leather products

-2.0

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

-2.4

2

Table 1. Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry: Overall Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

April

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Groupings - MIGs

coefficient (%)

2021

2020

2019

2021/2020

2020/2019

20

Overall Market

100.00

116.27

90.67

116.46

28.2

-22.1

40

Intermediate Goods

24.60

103.29

98.97

101.38

4.4

-2.4

50

Capital Goods

15.33

102.91

100.68

100.72

2.2

0.0

60

Durable Consumer Goods

3.09

100.33

99.73

99.35

0.6

0.4

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

27.64

97.99

100.26

99.62

-2.3

0.6

90

Energy

29.34

153.02

68.49

154.98

123.4

-55.8

ΙΙ. Monthly changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

April

March

Rates of

April

March

Rates of

Codes

Groupings - MIGs

coefficient (%)

change (%)

change (%)

2021

2021

2020

2020

20

Overall Market

100.00

116.27

114.38

1.7

90.67

91.77

-1.2

40

Intermediate

24.60

103.29

101.86

1.4

98.97

99.42

-0.5

Goods

50

Capital Goods

15.33

102.91

101.91

1.0

100.68

100.66

0.0

60

Durable Consumer

3.09

100.33

101.20

-0.9

99.73

99.45

0.3

Goods

70

Non-Durable

27.64

97.99

97.95

0.0

100.26

100.31

-0.1

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

29.34

153.02

148.25

3.2

68.49

71.86

-4.7

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

3

Table 2. Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry: Eurozone Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

April

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Groupings - MIGs

coefficient (%)

2021

2020

2019

2021/2020

2020/2019

20

Overall Market

41.71

101.84

99.22

102.28

2.6

-3.0

40

Intermediate Goods

12.14

102.34

100.05

101.39

2.3

-1.3

50

Capital Goods

8.73

102.80

101.46

101.55

1.3

-0.1

60

Durable Consumer Goods

1.50

101.36

101.56

101.43

-0.2

0.1

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

17.68

97.28

100.98

99.62

-3.7

1.4

90

Energy

1.66

142.11

60.70

141.48

134.1

-57.1

ΙΙ. Monthly changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

April

March

Rates of

April

March

Rates of

Codes

Groupings - MIGs

coefficient (%)

change (%)

change (%)

2021

2021

2020

2020

20

Overall Market

41.71

101.84

101.63

0.2

99.22

100.35

-1.1

40

Intermediate

12.14

102.34

101.50

0.8

100.05

100.38

-0.3

Goods

50

Capital Goods

8.73

102.80

102.17

0.6

101.46

101.47

0.0

60

Durable Consumer

1.50

101.36

101.96

-0.6

101.56

101.47

0.1

Goods

70

Non-Durable

17.68

97.28

97.34

-0.1

100.98

101.06

-0.1

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

1.66

142.11

145.11

-2.1

60.70

85.66

-29.1

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

4

Table 3. Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry: Non Eurozone Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

April

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Groupings - MIGs

coefficient (%)

2021

2020

2019

2021/2020

2020/2019

20

Overall Market

58.29

126.59

84.54

126.60

49.7

-33.2

40

Intermediate Goods

12.46

104.23

97.92

101.36

6.4

-3.4

50

Capital Goods

6.60

103.05

99.65

99.61

3.4

0.0

60

Durable Consumer Goods

1.59

99.37

98.00

97.38

1.4

0.6

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

9.96

99.26

98.97

99.61

0.3

-0.6

90

Energy

27.68

153.67

68.96

155.80

122.8

-55.7

ΙΙ. Monthly changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

April

March

Rates of

April

March

Rates of

Codes

Groupings - MIGs

coefficient (%)

change (%)

change (%)

2021

2021

2020

2020

20

Overall Market

58.29

126.59

123.50

2.5

84.54

85.63

-1.3

40

Intermediate

12.46

104.23

102.21

2.0

97.92

98.48

-0.6

Goods

50

Capital Goods

6.60

103.05

101.57

1.5

99.65

99.60

0.0

60

Durable Consumer

1.59

99.37

100.47

-1.1

98.00

97.53

0.5

Goods

70

Non-Durable

9.96

99.26

99.03

0.2

98.97

98.97

0.0

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

27.68

153.67

148.44

3.5

68.96

71.03

-2.9

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

5



Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 09:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
