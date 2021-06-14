Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), April 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 14 June 2021

PRESS RELEASE

IMPORT PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: April 2021, y-o-y increase of 28.2%

The Overall Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 in April 2021 recorded an increase of 28.2% compared with April 2020. The corresponding index in April 2020 had recorded a decrease of 22.1% compared with April 2019 (Table 1.Ι).

The Overall Index in April 2021 recorded an increase of 1.7% compared with March 2021. The corresponding index in April 2020 had recorded a decrease of 1.2% compared with March 2020 (Table 1.ΙI).

The twelve-month average Overall Index from May 2020 to April 2021, decreased by 4.0% in comparison with the corresponding index of the period from May 2019 to April 2020, while the decrease recorded between the previous twelve-month periods amounted to 1.6% (Table 4).

The time series of MPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT18/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of

Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0)

60 50 40 30 20 10 0 -10 -20 -30 -40 -50 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 2019 2020 2021

Overall Market Eurozone Market Non Eurozone Market