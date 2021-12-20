Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Import of Low –ash- Coal

12/20/2021 | 06:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Coal
Import of Low -ash- Coal
Posted On: 20 DEC 2021 5:07PM by PIB Delhi

Demand of coal is higher than the current level of domestic supply of coal in the country. The entire demand of coal is not met from domestic production as the supply of high quality coal /coking coal (low-ash-coal) in the country is limited and thus no option is left but to resort to import of coking coal. Further, coal imported by power plants designed on imported coal and high grade coal required for blending purposes cannot be substituted by domestic coal.

As per the current import policy, coal is kept under Open General License (OGL) and consumers are free to import coal from the source of their choice as per their contractual prices on payment of applicable duty. Taxing of coal imports by Indonesia is an internal matter of that country and the Government of India does not interfere in such matter.

Coal India Limited (CIL) is supplying coal to its linked Plants under a long term bi-lateral Fuel Supply Agreement (FSAs) in accordance with Annual Contracted Quantity (ACQ) and their requirements including the plants based in Tamil Nadu. In the current year, CIL has supplied coal to the tune of 15.08 Million tonnes to the power plants based in Tamil Nadu upto November'21, registering a growth of about 50%, in comparison to last year same period figures of 10.09 MT.

Further, in order to maximize coal supply to the thermal power plants of TANGEDCO from its nearest sources, recently CIL has rationalized linkage quantity of 1.825 Mill Te. from ECL to MCL. This will help TANGEDCO to augment coal dispatch from domestic sources. Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd. (SCCL) has also supply 5.913 MTPA of coal to NCTPS & USTPS of TANGEDCO for their upcoming units under long term linkage.

Elevenwasheries are being set up with total capacity of 40 MTY by CIL. Out of this, 10 washeries are for Coking Coal totaling throughput capacity of 30 MTY in 2 phases. 1 washery is being set up for beneficiating non-coking coal, with capacity 10 MTY. In SCCL, one non coking coal washery with 1.0 MTPA operational capacity is working on BOO (Build Own Operate) basis.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in RajyaSabha today.

****

MV/RKP



(Release ID: 1783492)Visitor Counter : 18


Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 11:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:54aBeiGene Expands Collaboration with Novartis
DJ
06:53aLannett announces submission of investigational new drug (ind) application for biosimilar insulin glargine
PR
06:53aSatellite Healthcare Names Chief Information Officer to Lead its IT Function
BU
06:51aRelais Group Plc has decided on the transition to IFRS reporting
AQ
06:50aRussia presses for urgent U.S. response on security guarantees
RE
06:50aTHALES : SPAINSAT NG programme successfully passes Critical Design Review (CDR)
PU
06:50aYANDEX N : Helping to Save Endangered Language with Yandex Translate
PU
06:50aPress release of the Banco de Portugal on the December 2021 issue of the Financial Stability Report
PU
06:50aREGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT : General Meeting approved proposal of the Management Board for the distribution of profit
PU
06:50aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS S A : signs “Alliance for Equality in ICTs” commitment
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities and oil prices slump on Omicron and growth fears
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues
4Stay, swap or shed: Investors brace for delisting of U.S.-listed China ..
5Lundin Mining to Acquire Josemaria Resources, Meaningfully Increasing C..

HOT NEWS