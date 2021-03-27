Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Important Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Leidos Holdings, Inc. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

03/27/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., March 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) (“Leidos”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Leidos securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2021

Website:        https://www.ktmc.com/leidos-holdings-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=leidos

Contact:        James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
                       Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435
                      Toll free (844) 887-9500

Leidos is a science, engineering, and information technology company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil and health markets, both domestically and internationally.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose material information to investors. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the purported benefits of Leidos’s acquisition of L3Harris Technologies’ Security Detection and Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos’s products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Leidos’s financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Leidos’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. As a result of the foregoing, Leidos securities lost significant value, directly harming Leidos investors.

Leidos investors may, no later than May 5, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:09pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Leidos Holdings, Inc. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
03:00pPIRELLI & C S P A  : 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix – Saturday
PU
02:50pPOLISAN  : Approval of Poliport's Environmental Impact Assessment Report - 26.03.2021
PU
02:46pDAIMLER  : 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
02:45pROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Lordstown Motors Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – RIDE
GL
02:22pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : FEMA vaccination sites to close as California ramps up shots
AQ
02:19pROOT ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Root, Inc.
GL
02:17pAGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC. REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.
GL
02:07pMODERNA  : U.S. administers 140 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
02:03pMANCHESTER UNITED  : Utd women's team wins 2-0 in Old Trafford debut
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact
2Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Stellantis, Nissan, Nio cut more production due to chip shortage
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Paris, EU near deal on Air France bailout conditions
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : As the Shift to Green Energy Speeds Up, Shell's Big Natural-Gas Bet Is at Risk

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ