Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Important Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Lordstown Motors Corp. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

04/03/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., April 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio against Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) (“Lordstown”) f/k/a DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) (“DiamondPeak”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Lordstown securities between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021

Website:https://www.ktmc.com/lordstown-motors-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=lordstown
  
Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
 Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435
 Toll free (844) 887-9500

﻿Lordstown is an automotive company founded for the purpose of developing and manufacturing light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown’s purported flagship vehicle is the “Endurance,” an electric full-size pickup truck. DiamondPeak was setup as a special purpose acquisition company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lordstown’s purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for the Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been “on track” to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, Lordstown’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Lordstown investors may, no later than May 17, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:11pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Inter moves 8 points clear at top as Milan, Juve drop points
AQ
04:45pROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Repro Med Systems, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – KRMD
GL
04:31pATHENEX  : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Athenex, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important May 3 Deadline – ATNX
BU
04:30pROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important May 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action – NEPT
GL
04:15pRIDE BREAKING ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Lordstown Motors Corp. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – RIDE
GL
04:12pLeaker says they are offering private details of 500 million Facebook users
RE
04:10pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Lordstown Motors Corp. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
03:58pALSTOM  : Wire theft in Mexico triggers at least 70 layoffs at Quebec factory, more possible
AQ
03:46pSOS  : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SOS Limited Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – SOS
BU
03:43pMANCHESTER UNITED  : City go 17 points clear atop Premier League
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vaccines, fiscal stimulus power U.S. employment; economy blooming
2The Housing Market Is Crazier Than It's Been Since 2006
3ROOT, INC. : KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Important Deadline Reminder for Root, Inc. Investors in Secu..
4HENNES & MAURITZ AB : HENNES & MAURITZ : Chinese authorities tell H&M to change the 'problematic map'
5AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : scraps Transat deal on EU headwinds, other bidder returns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ