Important Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Workhorse Group Inc. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

03/28/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
RADNOR, Pa., March 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Workhorse securities between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/workhorse-group-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=workhorse
   
Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435
Toll free (844) 887-9500

Workhorse is a technology company engaged in the development and manufacturing of electric delivery vehicles. In 2016, the United States Postal Service (“USPS”) announced the USPS Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (“NGDV”) project, a competitive multiyear acquisition process for replacing approximately 165,000 package delivery vehicles. Workhorse was one of the companies vying for the NGDV contract, which was thought to be worth approximately $6.3 billion.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Workhorse was merely hoping that USPS was going to select an electric vehicle as its NGDV, and had no assurance or indication from USPS that this was the case; (2) Workhorse had concealed the fact that – as revealed by the postmaster general in explaining the ultimate decision not to select an electric vehicle – electrifying the USPS’s entire fleet would be impractical and astronomically expensive; and (3) as a result, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Workhorse investors may, no later than May 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

