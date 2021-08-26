Log in
Imprivata and Microsoft Expand Collaboration to Unveil New Digital Identity Solutions on Microsoft Azure

08/26/2021 | 09:02am EDT
  • The digital identity company for healthcare and beyond fortifies its cloud focus by introducing Imprivata OneSign® and Imprivata Confirm ID® solutions on Microsoft Azure.
  • Deepened collaboration with Microsoft combines security and efficiency with cloud scalability to advance digital transformation for hybrid healthcare organizations.

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, today announced the availability of two of its flagship digital identity solutions on Microsoft Azure. The expansion of Imprivata OneSign and Imprivata Confirm ID to the cloud fortifies the company’s focus on advancing digital transformation efforts for healthcare organizations looking to enhance security and clinical efficiency with cloud scalability. Additionally, it builds on Imprivata’s existing collaboration with Microsoft, which include its identity governance solution for Microsoft Azure and Healthcare Seamless SSO, among others.

“We’re pleased to extend our digital identity capabilities to the cloud while deepening our partnership with Microsoft,” said Gus Malezis, CEO at Imprivata. “Through Imprivata OneSign and Confirm ID, healthcare organizations can securely and conveniently access clinical applications and patient information both inside and outside of the hospital, and from any device, so they can focus on what matters most: delivering high quality patient care.”

With a simple badge-tap or fingerprint scan, Imprivata OneSign for Microsoft Azure enables healthcare organizations to deliver SSO from any device and any location for every end-user, with fast and secure access to on-premises, legacy, and SAML 2.0 cloud apps from private or shared workstations, virtual desktops, and mobile devices.

Imprivata Confirm ID provides comprehensive identity proofing, credential enrollment, and recordkeeping to meet DEA requirements for EPCS while delivering fast, secure, and seamless multifactor authentication for all workflows via flexible options such as Hands-Free Authentication, push token notifications, and biometrics.

“This latest collaboration with Imprivata takes us one step further in our continued push to help healthcare advance its digital transformation journey through tight integrations that fit the unique needs of our hybrid healthcare customers,” said Randy Nale, Director, US Healthcare Industry Solutions at Microsoft. “We look forward to working with Imprivata as we continue to innovate to provide joint digital identity solutions that are purpose-built for hybrid healthcare.”

The solutions are available now via Imprivata or, as a managed-service offering, from its partner, Coretek Services, a systems integration, IT consulting, and managed services firm. Coretek CTO Brian Barnes said, “Coretek’s strategic partnership with Imprivata and ‘born in the cloud’ service offerings combine the power of Microsoft Azure for agility, security, and scale.”

Learn more about how Imprivata and Microsoft are working together to remove digital transformation barriers across healthcare organizations, by visiting: https://www.imprivata.com/microsoft-insights.

About Imprivata

Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

Media contact

Justin Ordman

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

imprivata@rlyl.com

857 217 2886


Primary Logo


