Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Improved Investment Climate within the Organization for the Harmonization of Business Laws in Africa - P126663

10/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The objective of the Improved Investment Climate within the Organization for the Harmonization of Business Law in Africa (OHADA) Project is to strengthen OHADA's institutional capacity to support, in its member countries, selected aspects of investment climate reforms, including improved corporate financial reporting. There are three components to the project, the first component being institutional strengthening of the OHADA permanent secretariat...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 06:07:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Valneva Announces the Pricing of its Global Offering of American Deposi..
2Q3 2021 Results 29/10/2021Balta Group
3BBVA 3Q Profit Rose on Lower Provisions; Proceeds With EUR3.5 Billion S..
4Customer activity and strong capital markets performance drive progress..
5Daimler performance resilient in third quarter

HOT NEWS