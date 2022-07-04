Improved risk sentiment lifts euro, sterling

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - The euro and sterling rose on
Monday against safe-haven currencies, supported by improved
global risk sentiment in a quiet trading session due to a
holiday in the United States.
European stocks and Britain's FTSE share index
rallied on Monday, helped by gains in oil and gas
companies. U.S. markets are closed for Independence Day.
Sterling and the euro gained some ground against the U.S.
dollar, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc
.
The single currency rose 0.2% to $1.0440 against
the dollar, but stayed barely above May's five-year trough of
$1.0349, while sterling rose 0.4% to $1.2143 after
hitting a two-week low of $1.1976 on Friday.
"Quiet trading to start the week is seeing the U.S. dollar
weaken against most major currencies as it unwinds Friday’s
gains," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank.
Reports that the White House will announce an easing of some
Chinese tariffs later this week in an attempt to dampen elevated
inflation helped inject some optimism back into markets, Osborne
added.
But amid fears of a global recession, the euro remained near
a five-year low against the dollar.
The war in Ukraine and its economic fallout, in particular
soaring food and energy inflation, has been a major drag on the
euro, which has weakened 8% against the dollar this year. The
difference between the European Central Bank and the U.S.
Federal Reserve response to higher inflation has also weighed on
the euro.
Data on Friday showed euro zone inflation surging to another
record, adding to the case for the ECB to raise interest rates
this month for the first time in a decade.
Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC said he
expected headwinds on the euro to persist as the ECB is set to
hike rates on July 21 by "a mere 25 basis point".
"ECB action remains moderate when compared with a 75bps Fed
hike," he said. "Beyond ECB monetary policy discussion, the
primary European Union risk variable relates to the energy
sector."
Safe-haven demand has kept the dollar elevated even if
markets have scaled back some of their U.S. rate hike
expectations. The market is pricing in around an 85%
chance of another hike of 75 basis points this month and rates
at 3.25% to 3.5% by year-end, before cuts in 2023.
The U.S. dollar index eased 0.03% to 105.02, not far
below last month's two-decade high of 105.790.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, investors are
awaiting publication of minutes from last month's Fed meeting on
Wednesday and U.S. employment data on Friday.
Australia's central bank will meet on Tuesday and markets
have priced in a 40 basis point (bp) rise in interest rates. The
Aussie may not catch much of a boost if a hike of that size, or
thereabouts, is delivered.
(Reporting by Joice Alves. Editing by Jane Merriman, Chizu
Nomiyama and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)