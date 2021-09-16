Log in
Improving Appoints Kathy Henely as New Board Member

09/16/2021 | 10:48am EDT
DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 August 2021, Improving added Kathy Henely to its Board of Directors. For nearly 20 years, Henely served as a key member of Perficient's senior leadership team, most of that time as its Chief Operations Officer. Her work in this role helped Perficient rapidly scale its business to more than 3,000 employees through organic and acquisition growth.

Improving Appoints Kathy Henely, former COO of Perficient, as a new board member.

Kathy is Improving's first independent member of the board, and she will be serving in a very active capacity, regularly providing strategic insight to the board as well as directly to the Chief Executive. "I am extremely excited and energized to bring Kathy to our board during such an important time in Improving's history," shares Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving. "Kathy's deep experience in operating and scaling a global IT services business is an invaluable asset to our team. Furthermore, her ability to consider the intricacies of company culture combined with business priority is perfectly aligned with our focus within the Conscious Capitalism movement."

Henely, who was also named one of the Most Influential Businesswomen in St. Louis, Missouri expresses, "I am thrilled to join the Improving team. Their success to date in building a fast-growing technology firm with a strong culture focused on excellence, innovation and building trust is impressive. I look forward to working with Curtis and the rest of the Improving team to leverage this foundation for an even greater success in the future."

About Improving

Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training firm focused in Agile, Microsoft (.NET) and Java technologies. In July 2018, Improving announced their partnership with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners. The company has an international presence with 15 office locations across North America. To learn more about Improving, visit http://improving.com/

Media Contact:                                                                           

Kristin Johnson
Improving
Vice President of Marketing
press@improving.com
214.613.4448

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/improving-appoints-kathy-henely-as-new-board-member-301378256.html

SOURCE Improving Enterprises, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
