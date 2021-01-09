Log in
Improving Trade Promotion Spend Effectiveness with ML-based Modeling Techniques | Quantzig Explains How a Food Supplements Manufacturer Increased Profits by 41% in its Recent Success Story

01/09/2021 | 09:12am EST
Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how trade promotion optimization helped a food supplements company to increase net profit rates by 23%.

Improving Trade Promotion Spend Effectiveness for a Food Supplements Manufacturing Company (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our analytics solutions have helped leading Fortune 500 companies achieve better success rates by leveraging trade promotion analytics. Request a free proposal to know more about trade promotion analytics models used in the food supplements manufacturing industry.

Trade promotion analytics is an important factor in driving sales, building brand equity, and increasing channel partnerships for businesses. Businesses often fail to understand the importance of trade promotion analytics and miss several opportunities to enhance their profit margins. The client is a food supplement manufacturer who was struggling to gauge the effectiveness of their trade promotions. This food supplement manufacturer approached Quantzig to leverage its trade promotion analytics expertise to drive better business outcomes. The solutions offered by Quantzig helped the client to drive significant improvements in profit margins. Request a free pilot project to learn how you can achieve these benefits by collaborating with us.

“Trade promotion analytics helps analyze existing business constraints and conditions, and provides optimal promotion plans, thus allowing the business to better manage trade spends and drive profitability,” says a trade promotion analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig’s Trade Promotion Analytics Engagement: Outcomes, Insights, and Solutions Offered

A food supplements manufacturer based out of the US collaborated with Quantzig to develop and implement a trade promotion optimization strategy that would help them address their existing business challenges and increase sales. The client was struggling with determining metrics for trade promotion effectiveness analytics, and they were looking forward to identifying the factors that were mainly responsible for driving sales.

-Our experts adopted a comprehensive analytics-based approach to help the client tackle their challenges. This engagement's initial stage revolved around a detailed analysis of their existing challenges that later revealed that the client was spending a fortune on trade promotion activities. Based on Quantzig’s recommendations, the food supplement manufacturing giant optimized its spending on trade promotion activities. Quantzig’s trade promotion effectiveness analytics solutions helped the food supplement manufacturer to achieve the following benefits–

  • Increased demand for products in retail stores
  • Improved product visibility and brand awareness
  • Increased sales and profit margins by 41%
About Quantzig

Quantzig is the world's foremost full-service advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, turning clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 16 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients spanning across industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, and more. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.


