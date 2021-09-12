Log in
Improving the Efficiency and Sustainability of Charcoal and Woodfuel Value Chains - P163358

09/12/2021 | 01:22am EDT
The project development objective is to improve the efficiency and sustainability of woodfuel value chains in Northwest Rwanda. The project will result in a major advance in woodfuel management across the Gishwati-Mukura landscape by improving woodlot management p ractices, increasing the efficiency of charcoal production and improving seed quality for increased resilience.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 05:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
