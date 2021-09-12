Improving the Efficiency and Sustainability of Charcoal and Woodfuel Value Chains - P163358

The project development objective is to improve the efficiency and sustainability of woodfuel value chains in Northwest Rwanda. The project will result in a major advance in woodfuel management across the Gishwati-Mukura landscape by improving woodlot management p ractices, increasing the efficiency of charcoal production and improving seed quality for increased resilience.
