Impulse Dynamics : Announces CCM Therapy Delivered by the Optimizer System Wins R&D 100 Award

Breakthrough heart failure therapy recognized as a revolutionary innovation

Impulse Dynamics, Inc., a company dedicated to improving the lives of people with heart failure, today announced its innovative CCM® therapy delivered by the Optimizer® system received an award from the R&D 100 Awards, a prestigious program honoring research and development pioneers and their revolutionary ideas in science and technology.

The R&D 100 Awards have served as the most prestigious innovation awards program for the past 58 years. The renowned worldwide competition received entries from 19 countries or regions this year, which were evaluated by 50 well-respected industry professionals from around the world.

CCM therapy delivered by the Optimizer® system won an award in the Analytical/Test category for its breakthrough approach to treating heart failure that is proven to improve quality of life for suitable patients.1 The highly-competitive category had 37 finalist innovations that were developed by scientists and engineers from some of the world’s most well-respected institutions, organizations, and companies.

“Winning this award is a tremendous accomplishment for our company as it represents the recognition by fellow scientists and engineers for the enormous effort that has gone into developing this breakthrough technology. The therapy serves a huge unmet need for a very large group of heart failure patients who suffer every day with their symptoms, so it’s great for the technology to receive recognition at this level,” said David Prutchi, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President at Impulse Dynamics. “I am pleased to congratulate all my colleagues that helped evolve what was initially an intriguing electrophysiological discovery into the transformational therapy that it is today.”

“We are delighted to receive this great honor from the R&D 100 Awards,” said Simos Kedikoglou, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Impulse Dynamics. “Receiving it is another confirmation that CCM therapy is a significant advancement for treating heart failure, particularly for the patients that feel hopeless because they had few or no effective options available to them before. I thank and congratulate all of my colleagues who have worked tirelessly to develop this life-changing therapy.”

CCM therapy is the first approach of its kind designed to improve contraction of the heart, allowing more oxygen-rich blood to reach the body.1 The therapy delivers precisely timed electrical pulses to the heart during the absolute refractory period of the beating cycle, just after the heart contracts. The Optimizer system was granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA and is the first and only FDA-approved device in the U.S. or elsewhere for the delivery of CCM therapy.

CCM therapy may be an appropriate treatment option for the approximately 70 percent of NYHA Class III heart failure patients who remain symptomatic despite guideline-directed medical therapy.1

About Impulse Dynamics

Impulse Dynamics, based in Marlton, N.J., is dedicated to improving the lives of people with heart failure by transforming how the condition is treated. The company has pioneered CCM® therapy (cardiac contractility modulation), which is delivered by the company’s Optimizer® system, a breakthrough, FDA-approved treatment that is proven to improve the quality of life for heart failure patients.1 CCM therapy is a safe and effective minimally invasive treatment option for many heart failure patients who otherwise have few effective options available to them.1 To learn more visit www.impulse-dynamics.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 Abraham WT, Kuck KH, Goldsmith RL, et al. A randomized controlled trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of cardiac contractility modulation. JACC Heart Failure. 6(10), 874-883 (2018).

